NESN ratings plunged this season — average household ratings went down approximately 23 percent from last season — and attendance at Fenway Park dipped (0.7 of 1 percent) — with an asterisk because of their home series in London. There is no guarantee ratings or attendance can’t slip farther next season, but neither does a specter of fear emanate from Jersey Street that advertisers and corporate sponsors are about to abandon ship, that the 20,000-plus season ticket-holders’ base will stage a walkout or that Fenway Park will not still sit close to capacity next season.

But in the wake of the reigning world champions completely whiffing on the playoffs, it’s their pride that has taken a fall.

One bad season such as the Red Sox just wrapped up will amount to only a smudge on the team’s long-term financial picture.

All the current froth and chop on the surface — a stormy state that only intensified when Red Sox principal owner (and Globe owner) John Henry and chairman Tom Werner announced Friday they want to slash payroll — belies a franchise that floats on a deep reservoir of sound fiscal health and substantial goodwill that come with serving as a subsidiary of the thriving Fenway Sports Group mothership and winning four world titles in the last 16 years.

Using World Series trophy collections as the standard, the franchise has survived murkier times and emerged just fine.

Yet as the ballclub stares into its barren October schedule, the pain it feels resembles embarrassment more than anything else.

“The impact of postseason play is felt by the team, by the players and by the market — hotels, airlines, restaurants in the neighborhood — I can’t put a specific dollar amount on it but the toll that it takes, for us, is far more important in terms of our psyche than the financial implications,” said Red Sox president Sam Kennedy Friday. “We want to be playing meaningful games in September and October, that’s the goal here. And when we’re not, it’s brutal.”

The details change each year, but a lag effect usually comes into play when it comes to how a baseball team’s performance affects its economics a year later.

The effect was most clearly seen around the three-year Red Sox whiplash era of worst-to-first-to-worst again from 2012-14.

Few harken back fondly to the 2012 season featuring Bobby Valentine as manager, whose last-place club won only 69 games, but attendance that season at Fenway Park stayed strong at 3.043 million. The hurt showed up the following season, which ended with a championship but also a drop to 2.83 million in attendance.

The reverse lag effect worked in 2014, the year after the World Series victory, when attendance went up to 2.96 million even though the 2014 team collapsed again into last place. Attendance, predictably, dipped in 2015, to 2.88 million.

Since 2013, Fenway Park attendance has flattened to between 2.8 million and 2.9 million every season.

Attendance across the board in Major League Baseball is down, and this year marks the fourth consecutive season of a drop that has MLB scrambling to figure out how to stop it. This season, the Red Sox did not experience a post-title attendance bounce at Fenway Park, even with the team teasing postseason viability into late July. Losing two likely sold-out games to the Yankees because of the London series obviously hurt the gate total. If the club had averaged the approximately 36,000-plus per-game figure it averaged in its eight 2019 home games against the Yankees, the total might have just crept above, by a couple of thousand, last year’s gate of 2,895,575. Before the attendance of the final two games of the season were tallied, the Red Sox projected a final 79-game homestand of just more than 2.8 million, or an average of 35,500 per game, down 0.7 percent from last season’s 81-game average.

Fans pose for pictures in front of the AL East standings before Sunday's season finale.

“I don’t know how the market will react to the 2019 season, we haven’t had a year where we finished eight or nine games above .500 or wherever we’ll finish recently — we’ve kind of been either in first place or last place,” said Kennedy with a sardonic laugh. “So this will be unique.”

The Red Sox have yet to settle on 2020 ticket prices. While the 2019 season was not a complete fail like 2012, 2014, and 2015, it would border on hubris for the club to raise prices more than the 2.5 percent average increase it instituted before this season. Ticket prices will be set before the Red Sox follow through on their stated intent to cut payroll, but a strong case could be made that a ticket price freeze, such as the one the club instituted after the 2012 debacle and during the recession in 2008 and 2009, is in order.

“I would anticipate a very, very modest increase, more of an inflationary type of adjustment,” said Kennedy.

Curiously, viewership on NESN tends to trend downward the year after a title, said Kennedy.

“[Ratings] have definitely been down,” said Kennedy. “Interestingly, while tickets and attendance typically has gone up, I believe that in post World Series years there’s been a bit of a decline on TV ratings, which is also counter-intuitive. I don’t have a specific reason for it, it may be that fans are more inclined to tune in as you get closer to postseason play, or there’s an expectation that the team is going to be back in the postseason so people wait to tune in until later in the year.”

Kennedy does not take for granted its corporate sponsors and advertisers. But he also believes that the 2019 season will not serve as a loyalty referendum on doing business with the Red Sox.

“We don’t sell advertising on NESN and advertising at the ballpark based on one season — it’s sort of the ‘body of work,’ ” said Kennedy. “There’s no bonus if we win the World Series from an advertiser or a sponsor, and we certainly don’t refund any money if we have a down year.”

A couple of days before the lowly Orioles arrived in town for the final homestand of the season, April Martin, community outreach manager at Boston-based Ace Ticket, described the state of ticket demand as “kind of a slow finish here,” with interest mainly coming from new-to-Boston college kids wanting a glimpse of Fenway Park before it shuts down for baseball.

Evan Wilcox, 20, of Cambridge (left) and Nick Sisler, 30, of Boston walk to Fenway Park before Friday's game.

StubHub ticket data showed between Thursday and Friday last week, the average price of a ticket dropped from $79 to $61 for Sunday’s finale.

Bobby D’Angelo, vice president of ’47 Brand and owner of The Official Team Store that sits across Jersey Street from Fenway Park, described the 2019 season for his business as “slightly down, game for game — but not bad.

“January, February and March were great because they hadn’t won a game yet and they’re the world champions,” said D’Angelo. Then came the 6-13 start, which led to to a “horrible” April and May, which also featured too much rainy weather. But “June, July and August were good, people still thought for a long time the Red Sox were going to make the playoffs.”

That burst of optimism faded into what D’Angelo described as “kind of like Doomsville” once the Red Sox lost eight in a row in late July/early August end— after winning three in a row against the Yankees.

But the “not bad” wrap-up of the season as a whole does not discount what lies ahead.

“October, November and December will be completely different” than a year ago, said D’Angelo, who might as well have been describing the mood of all Red Sox personnel.

Everything about the Red Sox has a different feel right now.

Compared to a year ago, pride’s being offered at a steep discount.

A fan takes a selfie with the Red Sox' J.D. Martinez prior to Sunday's game as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend.

