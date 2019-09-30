Derrick Goold , the Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis-Post Dispatch, rushed to the aid of Mike Flanary , a 64-year-old videographer who collapsed from a heart attack in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium before Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and Cubs. Goold, relying on CPR training he took as a youth, helped revive Flannery, who was briefly without a pulse. The Cubs’ training staff and EMTs performed further medical procedures before Flanary was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical but stable condition. David Tan , the stadium doctor on duty, said Goold’s CPR “probably saved” Flanary’s life.

Backup goaltending competitions around the NHL have come into focus after the latest round of waiver moves. The Pittsburgh Penguins are keeping Tristan Jarry as Matt Murray’s backup and waived Casey DeSmith. James Reimer won the Carolina Hurricanes backup job after the team waived Anton Forsberg.

. . . The NHL announced a two-year partnership with Green Day on an opening song for NBC Sports’ ‘‘Wednesday Night Hockey.’’ The song, ‘‘Ready, Fire, Aim’’ will be on Green Day’s next album and debut in the NHL’s opener Oct. 9. The band will also perform at the All-Star Game in St. Louis in late January

. . . AHL president andCEO David Andrews, announced the Board of Governors had awarded NHL Seattle and Oak View Group a franchise in Palm Springs, Calif. The AHL’s 32nd team will be the primary development affiliate of NHL Seattle and will play at a new arena on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation in Palm Springs.

Soccer

Neymar’s accuser faces trial

A Brazilian judge said the model who accused soccer superstar Neymar of rape and will face trial on charges of fraud. Another judge dropped serious charges that followed a decision to reject her rape complaint for lack of evidence. Neymar denied accusations he raped the alleged victim at a Paris hotel in May . . . Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC tied Josef Martinez’s Major League Scoring mark, scoring 31 goals in 30 games and he has one game to break it next Sunday at home against the Colorado Rapids . . . FIFA said Cardiff must pay 6 million euros ($6.5 million) to Nantes as a first installment of the transfer fee for Emiliano Sala, agreed in January before he died in an airplane crash.

Colleges

BC’s Dillon wins ACC honor

Boston College junior running back AJ Dillon earned his third straight ACC Running Back of the Week honor after he rushed for 159 yards on 23 carries against No. 24 Wake Forest on Saturday. It was Dillon’s third consecutive 150-yard game and 10th of his career . . . A pair of junior quarterbacks, Harvard’s Jake Smith and UMass Dartmouth’s Stephen Gacioch were the Week 4 recipients of the Gold Helmets presented by the New England Football Writers/Grinold Chapter of the National Football Foundation. Smith was 22-of-29 passing for 299 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Brown. Gacioch racked up 409 total yards (305 passing, 104 rushing) and three TDs in a 21-14 victory over Plymouth State . . . BC sophomore goalie Maddy McArthur, of St. Catherines, Ontario, was named Hockey East Player of the Week after she backstopped the BC women’s hockey team to a two-game weekend sweep at Merrimack, making 48 combined saves.

Miscellany

Venus, Halep ousted in China

Former top-ranked players Venus Williams and Simona Halep both lost in the second round of the China Open. Williams fell 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to ninth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, while Halep lost 6-2, 6-3 to unseeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrovam . . . . Distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie said it was a mistake to hold the track and field world championships in Qatar and that marathon runners could have died from the heat. The women’s marathon Saturday started at midnight to dodge the worst of the heat but was still held in humidity that made it feel like105 degrees. Twenty-eight of the 68 women dropped out, 30 runners were given medical treatment and one was briefly hospitalized.