The Major League Baseball playoffs begin Tuesday when the Brewers face the Nationals in the National League wild-card game. The American League wild-card game will be Wednesday.
Both NL Division Series will begin Thursday. The two AL Division Series will start Friday. The divisional round will conclude by Oct. 10. The NLDS will be on TBS, with the ALDS games will be on FS1 and MLB Network.
The AL Championship Series is set to start Oct. 12, and will be telecast by Fox or FS1. Game 7 would be on Oct. 20. The NL Championship Series will begin Oct. 11, and will air on TBS.
The World Series will start Oct. 22, with a potential Game 7 Oct. 30. All Series games will be broadcast on Fox.
Times for all games beyond the wild-card round are TBA.
The schedule:
(*if necessary)
NL WILD CARD (TBS)
Milwaukee at Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8:08 p.m.
AL WILD CARD (ESPN)
Tampa Bay at Oakland, Wednesday, 8:08 p.m.
ALDS (FS1 or MLB Network)
Game 1: Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston, Friday, Oct. 4
Game 2: Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5
Game 3: Houston at Tampa Bay/Oakland, Monday, Oct. 7
Game 4: Houston at Tampa Bay/Oakland, Tuesday Oct. 8*
Game 5: Tampa Bay/Oakland at Houston, Thursday Oct. 10*
Game 1: Minnesota at New York, Friday, Oct. 4
Game 2: Minnesota at New York, Saturday, Oct. 5
Game 3: New York at Minnesota, Monday, Oct. 7
Game 4: New York at Minnesota, Tuesday Oct. 8*
Game 5: Minnesota at New York, Thursday Oct. 10*
NLDS (TBS)
Game 1: Milwaukee/Washington at Los Angeles, Thurday, Oct. 3
Game 2: Milwaukee/Washington at Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 4
Game 3: Los Angeles at Milwaukee/Washington, Sunday, Oct. 6
Game 4: Los Angeles at Milwaukee/Washington, Monday, Oct. 7*
Game 5: Milwaukee/Washington at Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 9*
Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta, Thurday, Oct. 3
Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta, Friday, Oct. 4
Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 6
Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 7*
Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta, Wednesday, Oct. 9*
ALCS (FS1 or Fox)
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16
Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 17*
Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19*
Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20*
NLCS (TBS)
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 19*
WORLD SERIES (Fox)
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26
Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27*
Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29*
Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30*
