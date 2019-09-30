The Major League Baseball playoffs begin Tuesday when the Brewers face the Nationals in the National League wild-card game. The American League wild-card game will be Wednesday.

Both NL Division Series will begin Thursday. The two AL Division Series will start Friday. The divisional round will conclude by Oct. 10. The NLDS will be on TBS, with the ALDS games will be on FS1 and MLB Network.

The AL Championship Series is set to start Oct. 12, and will be telecast by Fox or FS1. Game 7 would be on Oct. 20. The NL Championship Series will begin Oct. 11, and will air on TBS.