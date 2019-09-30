Brandon Woodruff , Counsell’s choice to start for visiting Milwaukee, couldn’t wait to meet Scherzer at the All-Star Game and admires the three-time Cy Young Award winner because he has that ‘‘kind of fire inside of him a little bit.’’

Scherzer is, in the words of Brewers manager Craig Counsell , ‘‘probably going to the Hall of Fame.’’

Based on what everyone says about Washington Nationals righty Max Scherzer , he seems like an obvious choice to start the NL wild-card game Tuesday night against visiting Milwaukee.

‘‘We’re fortunate,’’ Nationals manager Dave Martinez said, ‘‘to have a Max Scherzer pitch in the wild-card game.’’

Is it really that clear-cut? Martinez could have, instead, gone with Stephen Strasburg, who, unlike the 35-year-old Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 27 starts), was healthy all year and put up some of the best numbers of his career. Strasburg and rotation-mate Patrick Corbin will be available in the bullpen.

There’s also an elephant in the room: Scherzer’s postseason statistics.

It is unfashionable these days to even mention win-loss records when it comes to pitchers, but Scherzer’s teams — the Nationals and, before that, the Detroit Tigers — have not enjoyed much success with him on the mound in the playoffs of late.

Since a 2013 AL Division Series victory for Detroit against Oakland, Scherzer has made seven postseason appearances, in a mix of starting and relieving, and his teams are 0-7. Scherzer himself is 0-4 in that stretch, lowering his career record in the postseason to 4-5.

‘‘Season’s on the line. I've pitched in these situations before, and it’s just crazy baseball. The intensity’s out of your mind,’’ said Scherzer, who took the loss in Washington’s most recent October flop, coming in during the fifth inning of a Game 5 home loss to the Cubs in a 2017 NLDS. ‘‘And you've got to go out there and be your best and just compete as hard as you can.’’

The Nationals are 0-3 in winner-take-all postseason games, all at home. They've never advanced in four trips to the playoffs over the last eight years.

The Brewers, in contrast, made it to a Game 7 of the NLCS just a year ago.

Another disparity at play in a game that will determine who advances to face the NL West champion Dodgers starting Thursday: How they try to get 27 outs.

‘‘We’re different. And I think playoff teams should be different,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘I think that’s cool.’’

The Nationals rely heavily on their rotation, led by Scherzer, Strasburg, and Corbin, who all ranked in the top 10 in the NL in ERA, strikeouts, and opponents’ batting average. Their bullpen’s collective ERA, meanwhile, was the worst in the majors this season.

That is part of the reason Martinez says Strasburg and Corbin are available in relief.

‘‘A game like [Tuesday], you put roles aside, you put egos aside, and you go with your best guys,’’ closer Sean Doolittle said, ‘‘and those are our best guys.’’

Milwaukee, in contrast, is at the vanguard of the trend around the majors to change pitchers early and often.

‘‘For me,’’ Woodruff said, ‘‘I'm . . . treating it like any other start, where my goal is to finish the game.’’

That won’t happen, of course. Woodruff (11-3, 3.62 ERA in 22 starts) has pitched in only two games since returning from a strained left oblique that sidelined him for nearly two full months; he went two hitless innings each time. Even if he was healthy, Counsell would be quick to get All-Star Josh Hader and the rest of the bullpen involved.

Both clubs made a big push to get this far, so maybe it won’t matter to either side that Monday’s planned workouts at Nationals Park were limited because of rain.

Washington closed the regular season on its longest winning streak of 2019, eight games, to cap a turnaround that saw them go from 19-31 on May 23 to 93 wins.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, was in third place in its division as August ended and just a couple of games above .500, before using a 21-4 run — despite losing 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich to a broken kneecap — to get back to the playoffs.

So Counsell, who said he’s not sure yet whether Lorenzo Cain’s injured left ankle will be good enough for him to be out there Tuesday, compared what his team faces at Nationals Park to what the last month has been like.

‘‘I don’t think . . . it’s any different,’’ Counsell said, ‘‘than how we've treated every day since Aug. 30.’’

Angels fire Ausmus

Manager Brad Ausmus has been fired by the Angels after just one difficult season in charge.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision to move on swiftly from Ausmus, a day after they finished 72-90 for the franchise’s worst record since 1999.

The dismissal of Ausmus immediately sparked speculation that former Angels bench coach Joe Maddon, who parted ways with the Cubs one day earlier, will return to the franchise where he spent three decades of his career.

A candidate of Maddon’s magnitude would be an obvious reason for such an abrupt change of plan by the Angels, who have had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1993-96. Maddon was with the Angels when Arte Moreno bought the ballclub in 2003, and the two have a cordial relationship.

Ausmus, 50, got a three-year contract last October as the Angels’ hand-picked replacement for Mike Scioscia, who spent 19 years on the Angels’ bench and won their only World Series title in 2002.

After Ausmus was let go by the Tigers in late 2017 following four seasons as their manager, he spent the 2018 season as a special adviser to Eppler. But that knowledge didn’t translate to wins as the 17th manager in the franchise history of the Angels, who regressed in his sole season with a poor pitching staff and several underperforming position players.

Beset by injuries and tragedy, Ausmus’s team struggled for nearly every month of the summer, except for a burst of inspired play through its grief over the midseason death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in a hotel room in Texas. Only five major league regulars made it through the entire season without going on the injured list.

Ausmus was unable to stop the Angels’ streak of five straight non-playoff seasons and four straight losing records during the prime of AL MVP favorite Mike Trout’s career. Despite the majors’ ninth-largest payroll this season ($164.4 million) and the ideal franchise cornerstone in Trout, Los Angeles has made the playoffs just once in the past decade and hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009.

Rumors began to swirl about Ausmus’s job security last week while Maddon’s future was being debated in Chicago. The Cubs’ only World Series-winning manager of the past century decided to leave the club by mutual agreement last week.

Maddon, 65, spent 31 years in the Angels’ organization, starting as a catcher and logging lengthy assignments as a minor league manager and a major league assistant coach, along with two stints as the Angels’ interim manager. He was Scioscia’s bench coach for six seasons, winning a World Series ring along the way, before he left to manage the Rays.

Arizona trim Butcher

Pitching coach Mike Butcher will not return after four seasons with the Diamondbacks. The announcement was made one day after the Diamondbacks finished 85-77 and was in the National League wild-card race until the last week of the season.

Butcher’s departure is somewhat surprising considering the Diamondbacks finished with a 4.25 ERA, which ranked seventh out of 15 teams in the NL. Arizona remained competitive despite dealing ace Zack Greinke at the trade deadline.