During the Red Sox’ end-of-season media availability Monday, team president/CEO Sam Kennedy said that whomever they decide to hire as general manager will report to directly to team owners John Henry and Tom Werner.
While ownership noted Friday that they intend on getting below the competitive balance tax, Kennedy clarified Monday that it’s a goal, not a mandate.
When asked if the Red Sox could bring back both J.D. Martinez, who has an opt-out clause, and Mookie Betts, who will be entering his free agent year in 2020, Kennedy said, “There’s a way, but it will be difficult, given the nature of the agreements and the contracts we have in place.
Advertisement
“Look, we have a very targeted and strategic plan we’re building right now. It is going to be a challenging offseason, but we’re ready to attack it head-on.”
Kennedy also said ticket prices will go up modestly.
Manager Alex Cora said the team will have discussions concering his coaching staff and who may or may not be returning.
Assistant general manager Brian O’Halloran said Chris Sale (elbow) hasn’t been back to see Dr. James Andrews, and has yet to throw a baseball since seeing him in mid-August, but the team expects the lefthander to make a full recovery. Sale went on the injured list with elbow inflammation Aug. 14.
David Price, who recently had a cyst removed from his wrist, is expected to be ready for spring training, too.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.