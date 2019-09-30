During the Red Sox’ end-of-season media availability Monday, team president/CEO Sam Kennedy said that whomever they decide to hire as general manager will report to directly to team owners John Henry and Tom Werner.

While ownership noted Friday that they intend on getting below the competitive balance tax, Kennedy clarified Monday that it’s a goal, not a mandate.

When asked if the Red Sox could bring back both J.D. Martinez, who has an opt-out clause, and Mookie Betts, who will be entering his free agent year in 2020, Kennedy said, “There’s a way, but it will be difficult, given the nature of the agreements and the contracts we have in place.