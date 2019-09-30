It would more accurate to call them the “Super Friends” given the diverse set of skills being melded together.

The original Gang of Four were Communist Party officials in China who rose to power in the late 1960s before being found guilty of treason and sent to prison. Baseball can be a tough business, but the cultural revolution taking place within the Sox organization won’t result in jail time.

Raquel Ferreira, Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott have been dubbed the “Gang of Four” since they started collectively running baseball operations for the Red Sox after Dave Dombrowski’s dismissal.

Ferreira has been with the Sox since 1999, longer than all but a handful of people in the organization. She oversees day-to-day operations and along the way has gained the trust of many players. If there’s any chance for Mookie Betts to find common ground with the Sox and agree to an extension, Ferreira will have played a huge role.

O’Halloran started with the Sox in 2002 and is the in-house expert on finance, contract language, MLB rules, and roster management.

Romero jokes that he’s the newcomer of the bunch, joining the Sox in 2006. He has a scouting background that goes back to his father, Ed, playing for the Sox.

Scott, part of the staff since 2004, oversees analytics and systems. He’s been instrumental in the team adding staff in those departments.

“It’s very complementary skills and experiences,” said O’Halloran, who goes by “BOH” around the ballpark. “I’ve worked with all these guys so long. Working together is the easy part.”

Brian O'Halloran speaks with the media Monday at Fenway. Nic Antaya/The Boston Globe

Ferreira said she wouldn’t apply for the top job but believes her accomplishments speak for themselves. The same is true for O’Halloran, Romero, and Scott.

“They know what aspirations we have,” Scott said.

If the external search proved fruitless — any interested executive will have to carefully consider working for owners who fired Dombrowski less than a year after winning the World Series — any of the four could handle the job well.

But, for now, they are collectively running the Sox while team president Sam Kennedy vets candidates to present to John Henry and Tom Werner.

When Theo Epstein temporarily jumped ship in 2005, Ben Cherington and Jed Hoyer took over for six weeks. So the Sox have tried leadership by committee before.

But this time around is different. The Sox are coming off a disappointing third-place finish, ownership is intent on slashing payroll and J.D. Martinez can opt out of his contract five days after the World Series.

There’s a lot going on. But what looks potentially awkward from the outside has so far worked smoothly.

“It does happen fast. There’s an initial shock and you’re like, ‘Oh really?’ But you get so used to it,” Ferreira said. “As everybody always says: You’re hired to be fired. That’s baseball, especially when you have a high-profile job.”

The Super Friends aren’t waiting. They restructured the scouting department last week, including naming a new amateur scouting director. They’re also working on a plan for 2020 and preparing for other player moves.

“They’re taking action,” Kennedy said. “They’re not waiting for a general manager or president of baseball ops.”

Said Romero: “Ownership has entrusted us to make these decisions and make the best decisions for the baseball operations department going forward.”

There are group text messages, in-person meetings, phone calls, and popping into each other’s offices.

“We try to get everybody together for everything but that’s not always possible,” O’Halloran said.

Scott is looking at it as a player would and controlling what he can control.

“We’re trying to do the best job. What we don’t want to do is put the new person in a tough situation,” he said.

The Sox held an end-of-the-season news conference Monday, Kennedy taking questions alone before Romero and O’Halloran joined manager Alex Cora.

There was consideration to add chairs on the small riser for Ferreira and Scott.

“That would be a circus not knowing who would answer what question,” Scott said. “We didn’t need that.”

Scott and Ferreira actually took more questions off to the side later on than were asked in the more formal session.

“I think I’m sweating,” Ferreira joked. “I’m not used to this.”

The Super Friends could be at this for a while. Kennedy said several times that the Sox are in the early stages of their search with a rough deadline of having somebody in place for the general managers meetings that start Nov. 11 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

At some point everybody will go back to their area of responsibility and carry out the plans of the new person. If the Super Friends are anxious about what happens next, they hide it well.

“I think what we’ve all tried to do is put the Red Sox first,” O’Halloran said. “Let’s make the best decisions for the Boston Red Sox and trust that it will work out and the new person coming in will be thankful that we made these decisions.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.