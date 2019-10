Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Milwaukee closer Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the eighth inning — thanks in part to a fielding error by rookie outfielder Trent Grisham — and the Nationals came back to beat the Brewers, 4-3, in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.

And maybe, just maybe, it makes sense that it would be this particular edition of the Nationals, a club that went from 12 games under .500 in May to playoff participant, to demonstrate the necessary never-give-up fortitude when things looked bleak.

WASHINGTON — After all the heartache and close calls, all the early exits, maybe it makes sense that a 20-year-old kid who had never been to the postseason, Juan Soto, would help the Washington Nationals finally advance in the postseason.

‘‘We started off horrible, as we all know, and we vowed that we wouldn’t quit,’’ Nationals manager Dave Martinez said, talking about the year as a whole but sounding like he could have meant this particular evening. ‘‘I told the boys, ‘I promise you, stay with it, don’t quit, this will turn around.’ And it did. And here we are today.’’

The Nationals carry a nine-game winning streak into their best-of-five NL Division Series against the league-best Dodgers.

Game 1 is Thursday in Los Angeles, and some in the sellout crowd of 42,993 chanted ‘‘Beat LA! Beat LA!’’ as members of the Nationals lingered on the infield with family members.

The Nationals, who moved to Washington from Montreal before the 2005 season, had been 0-3 in winner-take-all postseason games — all NLDS Game 5 losses at home, by a grand total of four runs. Indeed, eight of their past nine playoff losses had been by one run apiece.

This time, it went the other way.

‘‘We've been here a bunch of times. Never kind of broke through,’’ said Ryan Zimmerman, the Nationals’ first draft pick back in 2005, so someone who has been through all the disappointment. ‘‘Finally caught a break tonight.’’

It was Zimmerman’s broken-bat bloop single as a pinch hitter that helped load the bases in the eighth off Hader.

Hader hit another pinch hitter, Michael A. Taylor, an initial ruling that stood up when the Brewers challenged, according to Major League Baseball, because there wasn’t ‘‘clear and convincing evidence to overturn the call.’’

Said Hader: ‘‘Definitely looked like it got the bat, but it also got his hand.’’

Hader, who had 37 saves this season, also walked Anthony Rendon, filling the bags and bringing Soto to the plate.

What was Soto thinking right then?

‘‘Just get a base hit up the middle,’’ he said, ‘‘and try to help to tie the game.’’

He did more than that. Soto pulled a 96-mile-per-hour fastball to right, and the ball skipped under Grisham’s glove for an error. That allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate and Soto to get to second, then turn for third before getting caught in a rundown to end the inning. But that didn’t matter: He had turned a 3-1 deficit into a lead, and so he clapped his hands, then pounded his chest, and high-fived third base coach Bob Henley, shouting ‘‘Let’s go!’’ and its Spanish equivalent, ‘‘Vamonos!’’

‘‘The inning was an ugly inning,’’ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ‘‘Crazy things happen.’’

Grisham, who has appeared in only 51 games in the majors, said the ball ‘‘came in with a little topspin, took a funny hop.’’

His teammates tried to console a tearful Grisham with a series of hugs in the clubhouse afterward.

‘‘It’s gonna sting,’’ he said.

After Washington’s Max Scherzer fell behind, 3-0, by giving up homers to Yasmani Grandal in the first and Eric Thames in the second, Stephen Strasburg replaced him in the sixth and threw three scoreless innings to earn the win in the first relief appearance of his major league career.

Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth for the save, getting Ben Gamel to fly out to the warning track in center with a man on to end it.

‘‘Hats off for us to for continuing to fight, because we know if we could keep it close we could have a chance at the end,’’ said Trea Turner, who got Washington within 3-1 with a solo shot off Brandon Woodruff in the third.

It wasn’t until the eighth, though, that the Nationals would push more runs across. Just the sort of dramatic turnaround they pulled off this season, going from 19-31 in May to playoff team.

And now it continues.

‘‘Kind of sums up our season, the way this game went,’’ Zimmerman said. ‘‘We'll take it and we'll move on.’’