It’s always fitting when David Ortiz, who led the Red Sox to three World Series titles in his 14 seasons with the team, is a part of October baseball.

That’s especially so this year, given all he has been through recently.

Ortiz will be part of Fox’s MLB broadcast team for its postseason coverage. His return to the studio comes nearly four months after he was left fighting for his life after he was shot in bar in the Dominican Republic June 9.