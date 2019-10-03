It’s always fitting when David Ortiz, who led the Red Sox to three World Series titles in his 14 seasons with the team, is a part of October baseball.
That’s especially so this year, given all he has been through recently.
Ortiz will be part of Fox’s MLB broadcast team for its postseason coverage. His return to the studio comes nearly four months after he was left fighting for his life after he was shot in bar in the Dominican Republic June 9.
Ortiz, who turns 44 on Nov. 18, will join host Kevin Burkhardt and fellow analysts Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez on Fox’s studio programming through the playoffs.
Ortiz tweeted a photo of the four broadcasters Tuesday afternoon with the caption “soon.”
October 1, 2019
This will be his third postseason in the role with Fox. He also contributed as a guest analyst in 2014.
After being shot once in the back from close range, Ortiz was flown by the Red Sox from the Dominican Republic to Boston so he could be cared for at Massachusetts General Hospital. He underwent three surgeries, requiring the removal of his gallbladder as well as part of his intestines and colon.
Ortiz made his first public appearance since the shooting Sept. 9 when he threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.
