The Pittsburgh Pirates fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince in a move that came four days after the team fired manager Clint Hurdle . The Pirates slumped to a 69-93 finish in 2019 due in part to injuries that ravaged the starting rotation . . . Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick might see the Twins later in October, but already getting an early look at twins closer to home after Reddick and wife Jett welcomed twin boys on Wednesday night, two days before the Astros take on Tampa Bay in the AL Division Series. The 32-year-old Reddick announced the births of Maverick Joshua (6 pounds, 19¼ inches long) and twin brother Ryder Blaze (5 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches), who experienced difficulty breathing but responded after a night in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Mickey Callaway went 11-1 in his first 12 games as manager of the New York Mets. After that, nothing ever seemed to go smoothly for him again. Following more than a year of near-constant speculation about his job security, Callaway, 44, was fired Thursday by the Mets after missing the playoffs in both his seasons at the helm, going 163-161 overall during that stretch. The move came four days after the Mets won the final game of their season with a walk-off home run in extra innings to wrap up an 86-76 campaign that marked a nine-win improvement over Callaway’s 2018 debut. But a strong second half wasn’t enough to save the embattled Callaway, who had one year remaining on his contract. New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week. “I feel unfulfilled. I feel we left some games on the field that we should have won, and we didn’t fulfill what we really had as a goal, which was get to the postseason,” chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said on a 30-minute conference call with reporters. “We’re not playing October baseball, and that’s what it’s about.” The Mets became the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals. Joe Girardi , the former Yankees and Marlins skipper, and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada have been mentioned as potential replacements.

Basketball

Wizards backup C hurting

Washington Wizards backup center Ian Mahinmi will miss the start of the regular season because of a strained right Achilles tendon, joining the team’s long list of injured players. The Wizards said Thursday Mahinmi “will be treated conservatively” and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Wizards point guard John Wall is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon. Other injured Wizards include Isaiah Thomas, Troy Brown Jr. and C.J. Miles . . . The WNBA is looking into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial epithets made by Los Angeles general manager Penny Toler in the locker room after the Sparks lost Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals in Connecticut. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on ESPN “we understand the heat of the moment and that the Sparks lost in the semifinals, but we don’t condone that kind of language and will be reviewing it over the next few days.”

Hockey

Flames extend GM Treliving

The Calgary Flames announced a multiyear contract extension for general manager Brad Treliving on Thursday, hours before their season opener against Colorado. Treliving is entering his sixth season in the job. While with the team, Calgary has made the playoffs three times and had a record of 212-163-35. The team’s longest playoff run under Treliving was reaching the second round in 2015 . . . The Edmonton Oilers placed defenseman Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve because of a broken foot. Larsson was hurt in the first period of Wednesday night’s opening win against Vancouver. The Oilers said Thursday that surgery is not required and there is no timetable for his return . . . The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Alex DeBrincat agreed to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old DeBrincat tied for sixth in the NHL and second on the team to Patrick Kane last season with 41 goals and he also had 35 assists. The Michigan native became the second-youngest Blackhawks player to score 40 goals.

Golf

Canadian Taylor leads in Vegas

Nick Taylor of Canada birdied his final hole to cap off an 8-under 63 and the early lead Thursday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week in his season debut, had a 65 for his lowest round since late February. Taylor drove the 314-yard 15th hole at the TPC Summerlin within 5 feet for eagle. He made birdie on all three of the par 5s and wound up leading by two shots over Mickelson, Brian Gay and Sam Ryder, who were at 65. Adam Scott, who spent a year at UNLV as a teenager, was among those at 66 . . . Kristian Krogh Johannessen of Norway shot a career-best 8-under 63 to match the course record and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the European Tour’s Spanish Open. Johannessen birdied four of his last six holes at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid for the lowest opening round in the event’s history. The only bogey for the Norwegian came on the par-4 16th hole, right after he made an eagle on the par-4 15th.

Miscellany

Baffert pulls Breeders jockey

Trainer Bob Baffert is replacing fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith aboard McKinzie, the probable favorite for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic next month. Smith finished second aboard odds-on favorite McKinzie in last weekend’s Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita, prompting Baffert to let Smith know he was off the horse. Baffert has yet to name a replacement . . . Christian Dawkins, an aspiring sports business manager convicted of bribery conspiracy in a college basketball scandal that shook amateur athletics, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to a year in prison . . . D.C. United finalized a homegrown contract with Liberian-born Moses Nyeman, a month short of his 16th birthday. The 5-foot-5, 135-pound midfielder became the United’s second-youngest signing after Freddy Adu joined the organization in 2004 at 14½ . . . IOC president Thomas Bach said the doping case of banned track coach Alberto Salazar was “very worrying” and raised questions about Olympic race results being affected. The allegations included possessing and trafficking testosterone, but did not directly implicate runners from Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project (NOP) training center. Salazar, the 1982 Boston Marathon winner from Wayland, was removed on Tuesday from the track worlds in Doha, Qatar, where NOP runners have won two gold medals . . . The World Anti-Doping Agency suspended the laboratory in Athens from testing blood and urine samples for up to six months due to “lack of institutional support and investment for the laboratory” in the Greek capital . . . Nigerian soccer star Promise Isaac, who captained Nigeria to the 2008 Olympic silver medal and scored 79 goals in 11 professional seasons in Turkey, died late Wednesday after collapsing at his apartment gym in Austin, Texas, authorities said. He was 31 . . . Roger Taillibert, the architect who designed Montreal’s 1976 Olympic Stadium and relentlessly defended it against critics, has died. He was 93.