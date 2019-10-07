Everything is compacted during the week as the team must balance installing a game plan and making sure players get sufficient rest after playing Sunday.

Like college kids buckling down for midterms, the Patriots this week will have an accelerated preparation schedule as they host the Giants Thursday night.

Bill Belichick broke down some of the challenges of getting his club ready on a short week.

“When you do normal game plan, you kind of chop it up into some sections on offense and defense, early downs, third down, red area, two-minute,’’ the coach said Monday morning. “So, something could come up in any one of those, and you add it in and it’s not a big deal. When you’re getting ready for a game like this, you have to kind of put it all together at once or maybe two sections, but it’s not the normal time frame that you have. And then if you start piling on, ‘Oh, well we’re going to do this in the red area, do this in the two-minute, and do this on third down, do this on early downs,’ and before you know it, the volume can accelerate pretty quickly.’’

So, keeping the volume low – the Patriots will have just one real practice and a walkthrough — and the approach simple can go along way in getting through to Thursday. Opponents can throw unexpected things a team at any time and it has to try to cover all the bases and possibilities.

“It’s a balance that you have to strike there,’’ Belichick said. “Hopefully, things line up that you want to do, things in the game plan that you’ve been doing or are a part of your system. The hard part would be if [the Giants] do something that forces you to do things a little bit differently or maybe there’s an area that you want to try to attack, but it’s not part of your normal system. So, do you step outside the box a little bit and spend time to get that ready in a short week, or do you say it’s too much and we just won’t be able to execute it?’’

Complicating matters somewhat is the limited NFL game tape of New York rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who recently unseated Eli Manning to assume one of the hottest seats in the league.

However, Belichick revealed that he has a bit of history Jones and New England’s information-gathering process on the former Duke standout has been ongoing.

“We saw him in the preseason and in the preseason games that he played in, so we had a little bit of a background there,’’ said the coach. “We did some work on him in the spring as well; he visited here and spent some time with us. He’s a very impressive young man and I’ve gotten the chance to see him play the last few weeks here.’’

Jones has created some excitement in Gotham, winning his first two starts before the Vikings handed him his first loss Sunday. The 6-foot-5-inch, 221-pounder looks every bit the part of the prototypical pocket passer, but he’s actually more of dual-threat player.

“So, he’s a smart kid, has a good football background, very athletic, [and] runs well,’’ said Belichick. “He’s fast, he can get out of the pocket, and he’s a hard guy to catch.’’

Belichick said Jones is able to buy time — and yards — with his feet, similar to how Washington’s Colt McCoy was able to extend some plays Sunday.

Belichick has liked what he’s seen from Jones as he transitions to the West Coast system that Giants coach Pat Shurmur runs.

Bill Belichick sounds like he’s been impressed by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Patrick Semasnky/AP/Associated Press

“The timing and being able to see the field and utilize all the receivers in multiple combinations in both short, intermediate, and deep routes, and play-action, misdirection, all that,’’ he said. “It’s a very diverse offense, and it looks like Jones has handled it very well.’’

It’s notable that Jones has been able to digest a heavy volume in such a short period of time.

“He does all of the things they do, including the RPOs and so forth that it looks like have been included in the offense, that have been added in the last couple years,’’ Belichick said. “So, it’s a pretty complete playbook for his level of experience and he handles all of those things well. He’s an accurate thrower at all three levels. He’s shown a lot of poise in the pocket. He’s taken some hits and had people around him back in the pocket, but he has a lot of poise and toughness and just stands in there.’’

The coach was also quick to point out that, it’s not just Jones they need to prepare to face.

“And you’ve got Eli, too, so I mean, you’ve got two very good quarterbacks there, he said. “Whichever one’s in there, we’ll have our hands full. We’re sure of that.”

Jim McBride