Not every seat in Fenway Park will be more expensive in 2020, but the ballpark will see an average rise in prices next season.

After missing the playoffs this season, the team announced Tuesday that the average price of a ticket will increase 1.7 percent.

More specifically, prices will change in different directions based on the “tier” designation of the game as defined by the team. Games designated as “diamond,” as well as Tiers 1, 2, and 3, will see price increases.