John Farrell could be leaving his lobster boat behind and getting back into baseball.

The former Red Sox manager, who has spent time working at sea and as a scout for the Reds since he was fired by Boston, is one of multiple candidates in the mix to become the next manager of the Angels, according to multiple reports. The Los Angeles Times says Farrell, Buck Showalter, and Joe Maddon are all possibilities to replace Brad Ausmus.

Farrell, who pitched for the Angels from 1993 to 1994, was a pitching coach with the Red Sox from 2007 to 2010. After a two-year stint as skipper in Toronto, he returned to Boston as the manager, and led the Sox from 2011 through 2017, when he was fired after the Red Sox were eliminated from the AL Division Series.