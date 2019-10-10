‘‘When we hired Kap, it was our goal to develop a positive, forward-thinking and collaborative culture throughout the organization that would allow us to compete with the best teams in the league year in and year out,’’ general manager Matt Klentak said. ‘‘While we have fallen short in the win column for the last two years, I can confidently say that Kap’s efforts have established a strong and sustainable foundation for this organization moving forward.’’

Gabe Kapler took the fall for the Philadelphia Phillies after he was fired on Thursday, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival. Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver following its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81, its first non-losing season since 2012. The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington, to finish eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.

Advertisement

Ftorek to AHL Hall of Fame

Hockey

Robbie Ftorek, of Needham, Mass., who totaled 141 points in 138 American Hockey League games over 13 professional seasons, was among four enshrinees Jan. 27 into the Class of 2020 for the AHL Hall of Fame, joining Denis Hamel, Darren Haydar and Fred Thurier. Ftorek served as head coach of the New Haven Nighthawks in 1985, guiding the team to a pair of playoff appearances and a first-place finish on Dec. 9, 1987, when he was promoted to head coach of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings . . . Buffalo Sabres rookie forward Victor Olofsson tied an NHL record in becoming the fourth player to score each of his first six career goals on the power play.

Advertisement

Basketball

Pacers exercise options on duo

The Indiana Pacers exercised contract options on TJ Leaf and Aaron Holiday. Leaf was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017 and has averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in his first two seasons in the league. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward is expected to play a bigger role this season. Holiday showed promise as a rookie. The 6-1 point guard and 2018 first-round pick scored 5.9 points and dished out 1.7 assists in 2018-19 and should log more minutes now that point guard Darren Collison and backup Cory Joseph are no longer on the roster. Indiana also signed veteran guard Walt Lemon Jr., who played with Boston, Chicago and New Orleans over the past two seasons . . . The Duke men’s basketball team was selected as the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for the fourth straight year and sixth time in the last seven seasons after receiving 51 first-place votes and 1,564 points following a vote of 111 media members at the league’s media day earlier this week . . . The Seton Hall men’s basketball team was picked as the preseason favorite in the Big East’s 40th anniversary season, ending Villanova’s five-year run atop the league’s preseason poll. Providence finished in a tie for fourth with Marquette.

Gymnastics

Biles claims fifth overall title

Simone Biles won her fifth world all-around title in Stuttgart, Germany, two more than any other female gymnast. The margin of victory over China’s Tang Xijing, 58.999 to 56.399, was bigger than any of her four previous victories at worlds and matched her 2016 Olympic win. Biles now has a total 22 world championship medals across all events, the most by any woman.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Osaka to forfeit US citizenship

Naomi Osaka, the 2018 US Open champion and the world’s third-ranked tennis player, will give up her US citizenship to represent Japan in the Summer Olympics next year in Tokyo. Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and father is Haitian, was born in Japan but moved with her family to New York when she was 3. . . . The powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which was expected to hit Japan this weekend, forced the cancellation of Rugby World Cup matches between New Zealand and Italy in Toyota City and England and France in Yokohama on Saturday and threatened the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka on Sunday . . . Undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. , 29, was seriously injured in a high-speed car crash just before 3 a.m. early Thursday morning near downtown Dallas, according to Dallas Police.

. . . Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw by Senegal in a friendly in Singapore that marked Neymar’s 100th match with the national team. Neymar started the game, played in a half-empty stadium, but could not add to his career haul of 61 goals for the national team. The 27-year-old striker is only one goal behind two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo, who is in second place on Brazil’s all-time list of top scorers . . . Austrian former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was been banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years, according to the Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee . . . Willie James Barley Jr., a 35-year-old Florida man working for a former NFL agent, was barred from several North Carolina university campuses after pleading guilty to violating the state’s sports agent law for nearly a decade. Barley was indicted in September 2013 on four felony counts of athlete-agent inducement for providing improper cash and travel benefits to former Tar Heels football player Robert Quinn. Barley’s probation terms bar him from multiple universities in the state’s Triangle region: UNC in Chapel Hill; Duke and North Carolina Central in Durham; and North Carolina State, St. Augustine’s and Shaw in Raleigh. He is also barred from representing himself as an agent or offering money to any college or high school athlete.