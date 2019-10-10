The top two teams from the pool will advance to the Super Round in Tokyo Nov. 11-16. The tournament gives the US its first shot at qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.

The team will partake in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 tournament starting Nov. 2 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The US will compete in a pool that includes the Netherlands, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, with the first game coming against the Netherlands.

The USA Baseball Premier 12 roster is set, and it features four Red Sox top prospects: infielders Bobby Dalbec and C.J. Chatham, in addition to pitchers Tanner Houck and Noah Song.

The 28-man US team is made up of players not on major league 40-man rosters. The Red Sox feature the most players on the team with four.

Dalbec hit .239 with 27 homers between Triple A Pawtucket and Double A Portland this past season. He wasn’t among Boston’s September call-ups, but Alex Cora kept him around the clubhouse for a week to get him some major league experience. With Mitch Moreland hitting free agency, Dalbec could be an option for the Sox at first base next season.

C.J. Chatham, a second-round pick by the Sox in 2016, hit .298 with five homers between Double A and Triple A.

Houck, the Sox’ first-rounder in 2017, posted a 4.01 ERA between Portland and Pawtucket. He and Chatham are playing in the Arizona Fall League.

Song, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Navy, pitched just 17 innings in short-season Single A for the Lowell Spinners and allowed just two earned runs while striking out 19.

Cora said last month that Red Sox infielder Tzu-Wei Lin would most likely compete for Taiwan in the Premier12.

Lin had two stints with the major league team this year and was 4 for 20 in 13 games. Lin suffered a concussion Aug. 26 when he crashed into the left-field wall in Pawtucket while trying to make a play, but Cora remained confident that he would play.

“Most likely he’s going to play in that tournament,” Cora said. “We just have to make sure he’s OK.”

The US team will be managed by Joe Girardi and his coaches will include Scott Brosius and Willie Randolph.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.