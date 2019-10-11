Retired ace Curt Schilling is interested in interviewing for the Red Sox’ pitching coach job and/or the Phillies’ managerial opening, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

After retiring in 2009, Schilling has drawn ire for his failed video game venture and outspoken conservative views. ESPN named him an analyst for “Sunday Night Baseball” in 2014, but he was suspended in 2015 and later fired in 2016 after multiple controversial posts on social media.

Schilling has since remained active on Twitter, often to engage in far-right political conversations and vocalize his support for President Donald Trump. In August, Trump endorsed Schilling’s potential congressional run in Arizona.

When the Red Sox honored a group of players from the 2004 World Series team, Schilling was not invited. A team executive said the decision to exclude Schilling was not “out of spite.” Schilling was included in the group that visited Fenway Park in April for the 2018 World Series ring ceremony.