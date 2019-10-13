“Obviously the numbers are there and I guess I am flattered,” Tanaka said.

So the righthander shook his head and smiled a bit on Saturday night when the subject of his postseason dominance was brought up. His answer was ready before translator Shingo Horie had finished repeating the question in Japanese.

HOUSTON — Masahiro Tanaka has been with the Yankees for six seasons now, long enough to understand the questions he is asked by English-speaking reporters.

That’s as close as you will get to a boast from Tanaka, even after a stellar performance against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Tanaka’s six assertive innings led to a 7-0 victory in a game the Yankees had to win with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole lined up to start the next two games for the Astros.

Tanaka faced the minimum of 18 hitters, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out four. He threw 45 of his 68 pitches for strikes and didn’t allow a runner past first base.

“That’s probably the best that we’ve seen him in a small sample to execute his game plan, his pitches, his tempo,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “Just about everything was working for him.”

Facing a supremely confident Astros lineup that averaged just over six runs a game at Minute Maid Park during the regular season, Tanaka threw 14 first-pitch strikes. That put hitters like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and George Springer on the defensive.

The Astros had uncomfortable at-bats against Tanaka, who threw a mix of sliders, splitters and fastballs. His slider was particularly sharp.

No pitch exceeded 92.7 miles per hour. But Tanaka didn’t need velocity with the command he had. He got eight outs on the ground and two on popups.

The Astros hit the pitches he wanted them to.

“Just going into the game with a plan, obviously having a plan going into the game and really focusing on each pitch, executing your pitches, that’s kind of where it all comes down to,” Tanaka said.

It’s become a habit. Going back to the 2015 Wild Card Game, Tanaka has faced the Astros four times in the postseason and allowed four earned runs over 24 innings.

It’s part of a postseason resume that has seen Tanaka go 4-2 with a 1.32 earned run average in seven starts.

For pitchers with a minimum of 40 innings in the postseason, only Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera (0.70), Sandy Koufax (0.95) and Christy Mathewson (1.06) have lower ERAs.

“The happiest thing for me is us being able to get the W and knowing that you went out there and you gave everything you had,” Tanaka said. “That’s the feeling that you’re looking for.”

Tanaka had a 5.26 earned run average in the second half of the regular season. Included in that slump were two starts against the Red Sox when he allowed 16 earned runs over 7⅓ innings.

But using him in Game 1 against the Astros was an easy call for manager Aaron Boone, given his history against them.

“That’s a good place to start,” Boone said “And I think he does a good job clearly of not necessarily making more of the moment.

“I think the guys that can lock in and are in command of their body and their mechanics have a chance to be better when the stakes are high. And he’s very good at that. He’s very good at his craft and understanding what makes him work.”

Tanaka retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced before walking Bregman to open the fifth. Yordan Alvarez followed with a drive to the gap in right. Bregman took off, certain in his belief the ball was headed for the warning track.

But Aaron Judge, who was shaded over toward center, tracked the ball down then fired a strike to first base for a double play. Tanaka didn’t put another runner on.

As Tanaka quieted the sellout crowd, 22-year-old Gleyber Torres was 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs for the Yankees.

Astros starter Zack Greinke allowed three runs over six innings, two on home runs by Torres and Giancarlo Stanton.

“They’re a good team. Good pitches are better than bad pitches,” said the ever-taciturn Greinke, who has given up nine runs over 9⅔ innings in two postseason starts.

A year after the Red Sox pushed them aside in four games in the Division Series, the Yankees are 4-0 in the postseason and have outscored the Twins and Astros, 30-7.

After four days off, the Yankees were the more energetic team, even on the road, and clearly prepared.

“Loved our look today. But we’ve got to turn the page here quick,” Boone said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.