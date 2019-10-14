But June 7 was a day that lifted the spirits of the entire organization.

They got off to a slow start and finished third in the American League East, a disappointment considering what was an abundance of talent.

NEW YORK — The 2008 Yankees were a team in transition, Joe Girardi having replaced Joe Torre as manager and young players like Robinson Cano and Joba Chamberlain becoming more prominent.

Gerrit Cole, a 17-year-old high school star from Southern California, fell to the Yankees in the amateur draft and they selected him with the 28th pick.

Cole had a 97-mile-per-hour fastball, a sharp slider, and a bit of arrogance the scouts all loved.

It was a nice story, too. The kid’s father, Mark, grew up in Syracuse rooting for the Yankees before he moved to California and passed that affinity along to his son.

It didn’t take long before Yankees beat writers — I was one of them at the time — discovered Cole attended one of the 2001 World Series games in Arizona to see his favorite team and was photographed waving a sign that read, “Yankees Fan Today, Tomorrow, Forever.”

When Cole spoke to reporters on a conference call after the draft, it sounded like he was ready to sign.

“Hopefully it’ll go quite smoothly,” he said.

Scott Boras was Cole’s agent — or “advisor” as the NCAA so ridiculously likes to label it — and had cut deals with the Yankees to sign first-round picks Andrew Brackman in 2007 and Ian Kennedy in 2006. Cole was next in line.

But it never happened. UCLA coach John Savage convinced Cole to accept a scholarship from the Bruins. Every offer the Yankees made was turned aside, right up until the deadline.

The Cole family was well-off financially and couldn’t be swayed. The teams who had passed on Cole because they weren’t sure he would sign were right. General manager Brian Cashman was angry at the time but the Yankees regrouped by signing CC Sabathia and A.J. Burnett in the offseason and won the World Series a year later.

They have not returned to the Series since and now Cole stands in their way of going back. He faces the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday afternoon.

Cole acknowledges he has considered the path not taken.

“I don’t want to be dishonest and tell you that it didn’t cross my mind,” he said Monday. “Obviously I got drafted by them, so I thought about it then. And all the rumors going around, it’s kind of hard to control what you hear. But as of late it’s just been not a thought at all.”

Cole played three seasons for UCLA and was the first overall pick of the 2011 draft by the Pirates. This time he signed and started 127 games for the Pirates — with mixed results — before being traded to the Astros in 2018.

Cole has become the ace the Yankees thought they had drafted. He was 20-5 with a 2.50 earned run average in the regular season before allowing one run over 15⅔ innings in two starts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series.

Counting the postseason, Cole is 18-0 with a 1.66 ERA in his last 24 games with the Astros winning all but two of those games. He has a 0.79 WHIP and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings in those games. Opponents have hit .125.

Completely unfair, basically.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks at Cole and sees an uncommon ability to maintain high-end stuff into the seventh or eighth inning.

“He’s in a groove,” Boone said. “Just in complete control and command of pitches. I would say the biggest thing — and always the separator for guys, especially guys with elite stuff like he has — is command. And he’s commanding the ball as well as he ever has.”

Throw in late-afternoon shadows at Yankee Stadium and Cole will be tough to hit. He also hasn’t faced the Yankees since April 9 when he allowed three runs over seven innings.

“We expect to have success. We know it’s going to be tough,” Boone said.

It can be done. The Red Sox scored five runs off Cole in six innings at Fenway Park in Game 2 of the ALCS last season. Jackie Bradley Jr. had the big hit, a three-run double with two outs in the third inning that gave the Sox a 5-4 lead.

Cole attended seven games at Yankee Stadium as a fan, rooting for Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. But he hasn’t pitched there since May 18, 2014, with the Pirates.

Postseason in the Bronx is quite another environment.

“I’ve heard my teammates’ recollection of the atmosphere here. So it just sounds like what a great stage and electric atmosphere and a great place to play some exciting baseball,” Cole said.

The Yankees tried to trade for Cole in 2018 before the Pirates took Houston’s offer. Cole will become a free agent for the first time once the World Series ends and the Yankees, who need rotation help, could be chasing him again.

The Angels have been considered a logical choice for Cole, who is from Orange County and now lives a short distance away from Angel Stadium in Santa Ana. The Rangers are moving into a new park and have money to spend. It’s easy to match Cole with any team, he’s that good.

“That’s all for later,” said Cole, the Yankees fan who passed up the chance to play for the Yankees.

Peter Abraham