WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals scored seven runs in the first inning and then let their pitchers do the rest as the NL wild-card champs swept away the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-4, and advanced to the World Series on Tuesday night.
It will be the first World Series in the nation’s capital since 1933.
Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin became the first pitcher with 10 strikeouts in the first four innings of a postseason game, according to STATS.
He finished with 12 in five innings. He allowed four runs before giving way to Tanner Rainey, Sean Doolittle, and Daniel Hudson.
Corbin began the game by striking out the first four batters he faced. Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong were the only two Cardinals position players who did not fan at least once in the first four innings.
Advertisement
Molina homered in the fourth.
The record for most strikeouts in a postseason game is 17, set by Bob Gibson of the Cardinals in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit.