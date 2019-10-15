WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals scored seven runs in the first inning and then let their pitchers do the rest as the NL wild-card champs swept away the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-4, and advanced to the World Series on Tuesday night.

It will be the first World Series in the nation’s capital since 1933.

Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin became the first pitcher with 10 strikeouts in the first four innings of a postseason game, according to STATS.