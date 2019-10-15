With Edwin Encarnacion and Gary Sanchez in postseason slumps, the Yankees are even easier to pitch to without Stanton in the lineup.

Stanton missed all but 18 games of the regular season because of injuries, then strained his right quadriceps in Game 1 against the Houston Astros and hasn’t been on the field since.

NEW YORK — The fans at Yankee Stadium booed Giancarlo Stanton when the home team was introduced before Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday.

So on a day when Gerrit Cole didn’t have command of his fastball, the Yankees couldn’t take advantage of it and lost, 4-1.

With Stanton a spectator, the Yankees were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

Cole threw seven shutout innings despite giving up four hits and walking five, two more than in any previous game this season. His fastball had its usual velocity, but he got only three swinging strikes with it.

If there was ever a chance to get Cole, this was it.

“You kind of sign up for that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of all the traffic on the bases. “We weren’t able to break through. We weren’t able to get that hit tonight to really allow us to be in that game or even grab a lead at some point.”

Cole managed the lineup, keeping the ball away from Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres. Somebody else was going to have to beat him.

“He didn’t make too many mistakes, especially with me,” said Judge, who struck out with two men on to end the second inning. “I don’t think I got one pitch over the heart of the plate.”

With two on and two out in the first inning, Cole walked Torres on four pitches to get to Didi Gregorius, who grounded to second.

With a runner on second and two outs in the fifth, Torres tried to foil Cole by fouling off four pitches that were off the plate to extend the at-bat. Cole finally missed so high with a curveball and Torres took his walk.

“That’s pitching,” Cole said. “Gleyber has been as hot as anybody. If he doesn’t bite, whatever. You’ve got to respond to it. You move on.”

Gregorius swung at the first pitch he saw and drove it to right field. With the crowd in full roar, Josh Reddick caught it with his back to the fence.

Yes, a fly ball to right field at Yankee Stadium didn’t go out. Maybe there’s something to the idea that Major League Baseball is using normal baseballs for the postseason after those pinkies that flew out all season.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch admitted he was worried for a second when the ball left the bat.

“I immediately watched the hitter,” he said “The hitter tells you the most. And [Gregorius] didn’t respond right away with sort of the pure excitement.”

Counting the postseason, Cole is 19-0 with a 1.59 earned run average in his last 26 starts. He hasn’t lost a game since May 22.

The Yankees didn’t score until Torres homered off reliever Joe Smith in the seventh inning. But Will Harris and Roberto Osuna retired the final five batters.

The Astros now have a 2-1 series lead with rain in the forecast for Wednesday. A postponement would allow both teams to skip what would be bullpen games and use their Game 1 starters, Masahiro Tanaka for the Yankees and Zack Greinke for the Astros.

That’s advantage Yankees with how poorly Greinke has pitched in the postseason.

But unless the Yankees find some offense, they’re in trouble. After a 7-0 victory in Game 1 — Stanton was 2 for 4 with a homer — they have scored three runs in 19 innings since.

Brett Gardner, miscast as a No. 3 hitter, was 0 for 4. Edwin Encarnacion was 1 for 4 batting cleanup. He is 5 of 25 in the postseason with two RBIs in six games.

The player causing the Yankees the most concern is enigmatic catcher Gary Sanchez. He is 2 for 21 in the postseason with 10 strikeouts and hasn’t driven in a run.

Sanchez, who has a good arm but is otherwise an awful catcher, also took a pass on trying to block a breaking ball in the dirt from Zack Britton in the seventh inning and the resulting wild pitch gave the Astros their fourth run.

If the series goes to a seventh game, Cole would be on regular rest.

A rainout also would give the Yankees a chance to get Stanton healthy for Thursday.

“It’s at least a little bit of an unknown and something that we’re kind of working through day-by-day,” Boone said. “Trying to make good medical evaluations . . . see how he’s doing out there, try and have real frank conversations.”

The crux of those talks will be on finding a way to score.

“It’s nothing new for is. We’ve been through a lot this year,” Judge said. “Stick to our strengths. You chase pitches out of the zone against the caliber of pitches they have and you’re going to be in trouble.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.