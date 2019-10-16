Joe Maddon agreed to a three-year deal to become the Los Angeles Angels’ manager on Wednesday, reuniting the World Series-winning former bench boss of the Chicago Cubs with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career. Maddon replaces Brad Ausmus , who was fired after one season when the Angels finished 72-90, their worst record since 1999. Maddon signed with the Angels as an undrafted catcher in 1975, and he spent the next 31 seasons working at almost every level of the organization as a player, coach, and manager. He served as a big league assistant coach under five managers, and he had two stints as the Angels’ interim manager. He was the Angels’ bench coach alongside manager Mike Scioscia during their championship season in 2002. Maddon left to manage Tampa Bay in 2006 for nine mostly successful seasons, followed by a big-money move to Chicago to make history . . . Joe Girardi quit as manager of the US baseball team trying to qualify for the 2020 Olympics before it played a single game. Girardi said he is leaving to pursue a major league managing job. There are seven current openings.

The rules have changed since Lee Ann Walker last played competitive golf in 2008. She found out the hard way. Walker shot rounds of 85 and 74 at the Senior LPGA Championship at French Lick Resort in Indiana. That was before she realized players no longer can putt when their caddies have been standing directly behind them. She had to add 42 penalty shots to her first round, turning that into a 127, and 16 more penalty shots for the second round, turning that into a 90. Helen Alfredsson captured the title by three strokes to add to her US Senior Women’s Open championship.

Advertisement

Soccer

Gil named MLS Newcomer of the Year

After wrapping up the regular season with team-high totals of 10 goals and 14 assists, Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named MLS Newcomer of the Year, an award that recognizes the best player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2019. The 26-year-old Spaniard spent eight years as a professional with Valencia in Spain’s La Liga, Aston Villa in the English Premier League, and Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga, before joining the Revolution in February 2019.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Junior middleweight dies of head injuries

Junior middleweight Patrick Day died in a Chicago hospital four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell. He was 27. Day had brain surgery after being knocked out in the 10th round Saturday night. Knocked down twice earlier in the bout, he was taken from the ring on a stretcher . . . Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signed a multiyear deal to drive for JTG Daugherty Racing, essentially completing a swap of drivers with Roush Fenway Racing after that team announced Chris Buescher wouldn’t return next season . . . Three-time Olympic cyclist Taylor Phinney is retiring from professional racing, ending a career that included 10 world championship medals and a stage win at the Giro d'Italia. Phinney announced that he would ride for his team, EF Education First, for the last time this weekend in Japan . . . Prize money in Alpine skiing is set to reach new heights in the upcoming World Cup season as the winners of the classic downhill and the slalom in Kitzbuehel, Austria, in January will both receive 100,000 euros ($111,000), a record for a single race.