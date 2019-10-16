Eventually, someone threw an arm around the 35-year-old Zimmerman’s shoulders and ushered him back into the fray, where he joined others in chugging alcohol out of the National League Championship Series trophy after completing a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. Only fitting that the longtime ‘‘face of the franchise’’ would be right in the middle of things for the club’s biggest moment since it arrived in the nation’s capital from Montreal.

WASHINGTON — Bottle of beer in hand, Ryan Zimmerman stood alone in the Nationals Park home clubhouse for a few moments, taking in the scene while his teammates celebrated reaching Washington’s first World Series since 1933.

‘‘I’ve seen him tear up a couple times already. Just getting past the first round, and now that we’re on to the World Series,’’ shortstop Trea Turner said amid the frivolity Tuesday night, talking about the first guy ever drafted by the Nationals in 2005 and the only player to wear their uniform in each of their 15 seasons.

‘‘He’s put his heart and soul into this organization,’’ Turner said. ‘‘He sacrificed a lot. And he’s given this organization a lot. I can’t say enough nice things about him, because he’s a good person and a great ballplayer. I love watching him bat in this order and drive in runs for us and be a part of this run.’’

When the Fall Classic begins next week in Houston or New York — the Astros lead the Yankees, 2-1, in the American League Championship Series — expect Zimmerman to be in Washington’s starting lineup, hitting sixth or so in the batting order and manning first base.

On the long path to get there, he’s set Expos-Nationals franchise career records for hits, doubles, total bases, home runs, and RBIs. He’s also been around for every high and low.

‘‘Me, the fans, the community — we’ve kind of grown up together. I was 20 years old when I got here,’’ said Zimmerman, who grew up not far away in Virginia. ‘‘We were not very good. And the fans . . . we went through those things together.’’

It’s true. He’s been through all of it.

The ex-Expos’ earliest days in dilapidated RFK Stadium. The game-ending homer he hit in the first game played at the Nationals’ gleaming new stadium in 2008, one of his 11 career walkoff shots, tied for the second-most in NL history, one behind Stan Musial.

The consecutive 100-loss seasons in 2008 and 2009. The surprising surge to an NL East title in 2012. The collapse in Game 5 of that year’s Division Series against the Cardinals. Subsequent Division Series exits in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

‘‘Sometimes,’’ said Zimmerman, who’s been texting with former Nationals teammates lately, ‘‘you’ve got to wait for good things.’’

And so here he is, in what might be the last hurrah: The Nationals hold an $18 million contract option for 2020, a lot of money for a player whose injuries limited him to 52 games and a .257 average with six homers and 27 RBIs this year.

The righthanded-hitting Zimmerman, who says he plans to continue playing beyond this year, has stepped to the fore in these playoffs, batting .290 with a homer and five RBIs, along with his usual stellar defense at first.

‘‘He’s the classiest big leaguer I’ve ever been around,” GM Mike Rizzo said. “He’s the culmination of a lot of hard work.”

For a time, 2012 Rookie of the Year and 2015 MVP Bryce Harper supplanted Zimmerman as the player most associated with the Nationals. But which one is still in town today?

Zimmerman gets to relish what’s been accomplished while the club has won 16 of its last 18 games.

And he gets to think about what it’s like to finally be this close to a championship.

‘‘This is for him,” outfielder Adam Eaton said Tuesday as the celebration raged on after a 7-4 win. “He’s been here from the beginning, the face of this organization for however many years. He’s always wanted to bring a championship. He’s worked his rear end off to do it. Good things happen to good people. We’re going to continue to play for him and hopefully continue to make him happy.’’