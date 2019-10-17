It was a down year for the Red Sox but a breakout season for their third baseman, Rafael Devers.

On Thursday, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Devers as an American League finalist for outstanding player in the 2019 Players Choice Awards. This is different than the Most Valuable Player Award, which will be announced Nov. 14.

Devers, 22, hit .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs, sporting a .916 OPS. He led the American League with 54 doubles. His 50-plus doubles made him the youngest Red Sox to accomplish the feat and his 32 homers were the most by a Red Sox third baseman.