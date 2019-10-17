It was a down year for the Red Sox but a breakout season for their third baseman, Rafael Devers.
On Thursday, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Devers as an American League finalist for outstanding player in the 2019 Players Choice Awards. This is different than the Most Valuable Player Award, which will be announced Nov. 14.
Devers, 22, hit .311 with 32 homers and 115 RBIs, sporting a .916 OPS. He led the American League with 54 doubles. His 50-plus doubles made him the youngest Red Sox to accomplish the feat and his 32 homers were the most by a Red Sox third baseman.
Advertisement
Recipients of the AL and NL awards will receive $20,000 grants from MLB to direct toward a charity of their choice.
The other two AL finalists are Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Angels center fielder Mike Trout. The NL finalists Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, Anthony Rendon of the Nationals, and Christian Yelich of the Brewers.
The league will announce the winners next week.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.