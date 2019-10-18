His tenure with the Sox soured toward the end, however. In December 2017, Wright was arrested for domestic violence and served a 15-game suspension at the start of the 2018 season.

The 35-year-old righthander made his only All-Star appearance in 2016, when he pitched 156⅔ innings as a starter and posted a 3.33 ERA to go along with a 1.245 WHIP.

The Red Sox announced Friday that they have released knuckleballer Steven Wright, who has spent all seven of his major league seasons with Boston.

Wright maintained that he did not strike his wife during the incident, and the case was “retired” by prosecutors in Tennessee on the stipulation that Wright complete an anger management course and incur no criminal charges for a year.

Advertisement

Then in March of this year, Wright tested positive for human growth hormone and was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball. Wright said he didn’t know how the substance got in his system.

He was reactivated from the restricted list June 25, but his return was short-lived.

Wright took a liner off his toe July 13 while facing the Dodgers’ Max Muncy, and that ultimately ended his season. He pitched just 6⅓ innings in 2019.

Wright came up in the Cleveland Indians organization after they drafted him in the second round in 2006, but was traded to Boston for Lars Anderson in July 2012. In his seven seasons with the Sox, Wright went 24-16 with a 3.86 ERA in 347⅔ innings.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.