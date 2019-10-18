NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu led off with a home run and Aaron Hicks added a three-run home run off the foul pole in right as the Yankees beat the Justin Verlander and the Astros, 4-1, in Game 5 of the American League Chmapionship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton visited manager Aaron Boone’s office Thursday night. Their conversation was brief.
‘‘We both kind of said, ‘Let’s go,’ ’’ Boone said.
Stanton was back in New York’s lineup after missing three straight games with a strained right quadriceps. He’s started at designated hitter and bat fourth against Verlander.
Advertisement
The Yankees lost all three games in Stanton’s absence, falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. They hoped the 2017 NL MVP can jump-start an offense that’s stalled out after creating plenty of traffic.
Limited by injuries to 18 games during the regular season, Stanton homered in the series opener after hurting his leg running to first base in his first at-bat.
Edwin Encarnación, who had been the DH, moved to the bench.