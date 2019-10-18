NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu led off with a home run and Aaron Hicks added a three-run home run off the foul pole in right as the Yankees beat the Justin Verlander and the Astros, 4-1, in Game 5 of the American League Chmapionship Series on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton visited manager Aaron Boone’s office Thursday night. Their conversation was brief.

‘‘We both kind of said, ‘Let’s go,’ ’’ Boone said.