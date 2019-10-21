While still playing professionally, Fatse opened Advanced Performance Academy in Western Massachusetts, where his interest in player development allowed him to become well-versed in the hitting philosophies of and technologies employed by many of the consultants who helped reshape hitting approaches in the game in recent years.

Fatse, 32, attended Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham before playing college ball at Connecticut, where he hit .294/.396/.488 in three seasons. He was selected by the Brewers in the 24th round of the 2009 draft, and spent two seasons in Milwaukee’s system before spending another two years playing independent ball.

Fatse, a former college teammate of Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes, played a critical role in the offensive development of fellow UConn alum Nick Ahmed, who worked with his former Huskies teammate in recent offseasons. Fatse’s background as both a player and someone who opened a private facility made him attractive to the Minnesota Twins as a minor league hitting coordinator, a role he filled during the 2019 season.

In a conversation with Fangraphs, outfielder Jaylin Davis, a late bloomer who hit 35 homers this year (nearly matching the 42 he’d launched in his first six pro seasons) and became a midyear trade chip in a deal between the Twins and Giants, credited Fatse as a key contributor to his breakout season. From a story by David Laurila:

“He introduced himself and said, ‘I’m not trying to jump on you too fast, I just want to show you what I saw on video from the [Arizona] Fall League,’ ” Davis told me. “He said that while my upper half was fine, he wanted me to use my legs more and try to hit more balls in the air. We worked on that all spring, and it kind of took off from there.”

Davis went on to explain that he’s now more spread out at the plate, whereas before he was not only “standing too straight up,” his head tended to “bounce a bit.” He couldn’t recall anyone ever having brought those things to his attention, but during his sit-down with Fatse he “could actually see it in the video.”

One evaluator described Fatse as checking “a lot of boxes for what you’d look for in a hitting coach in 2019.” He will replace former Red Sox assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett, whom the Sox let go after the conclusion of the season, while working with Tim Hyers, who is entering his third year as the Red Sox hitting coach.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.