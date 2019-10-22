Thanks to Soto, the Nationals now have a chance to win the Series at home.

It will be the first Series game in the city since 1933 when the Washington Senators lasted only five games against Carl Hubbell, Mel Ott, and the New York Giants.

HOUSTON — Juan Soto turns 21 on Friday, the same day the Washington Nationals are scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series.

The Washington version of Rafael Devers had three hits and drove in three runs Tuesday night as the Nationals beat the Houston Astros, 5-4, in a compelling Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.

Soto had a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth against a surprisingly ineffective Gerrit Cole.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer needed 112 pitches to get through five innings, but was the winner.

The Nationals are 9-2 in the postseason with seven straight victories and have won 17 of 19 going back to the regular season. So there is something to be said for momentum.

Game 2 is at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday. Stephen Strasburg starts for Washington against Justin Verlander.

Down 5-2, Houston scored a run in the seventh inning and another in the eighth as Washington’s biggest weakness, its bullpen, was indeed vulnerable.

Pinch hitter Kyle Tucker singled off Daniel Hudson and scored on a double by George Springer, the ball nearly landing in the Houston bullpen.

Sean Doolittle came in and got Michael Brantley on a line drive to left field. Doolittle finished the game for his second save of this postseason.

Cole allowed five runs, his most in the postseason or regular season since May 22. Washington’s eight hits were the most against the righthander going back to April 20.

He also couldn’t hold the 2-0 lead Houston took in the first inning on Yuli Gurriel’s two-out, two-run double.

The Nationals scored their first run in the second inning when Ryan Zimmerman pounded a mistake fastball over the fence in center field.

Zimmerman, 35, was the Nationals’ first draft pick after the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington in 2005. He played 15 seasons and 1,689 games for the Nationals and was rewarded for that perseverance with a home run in his first World Series at-bat.

The Nationals tied the game in the fourth inning, this time with a home run by Soto, the youngest player on their roster.

Soto launched a high fastball from Cole 417 feet to the opposite field. It was his third home run of the postseason.

He is the fourth-youngest player to homer in the World Series following Andruw Jones, Miguel Cabrera, and Mickey Mantle.

Cole walked Kurt Suzuki to start the fifth inning, an uncharacteristic mistake. Victor Robles followed with a single. Adam Eaton’s single scored Suzuki. Soto then lined a full-count slider off the Fenway Park-like scoreboard in left field for a two-run double.

As was the case with the home run, Soto showed extraordinary power to the opposite field.

Cole was able to finish seven innings but left with the Astros down, 5-2.

After Scherzer’s laborious five innings, the Nationals used scheduled Game 3 starter Patrick Corbin for a scoreless sixth in what was his essentially his bullpen session.

Tanner Rainey started the seventh inning and allowed a leadoff homer by Springer, his sixth home run in eight World Series games. He also has homered in five consecutive Series games, a record.

Rainey then walked Brantley and Alex Bregman with one out and came out of the game.

Hudson worked out of the jam from there.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.