Ross, 42, played 883 games over 15 seasons, mostly as a catcher. He appeared in 94 games in two stints with the Red Sox, including the 2013 World Series championship season, in which he played in eight postseason games.

The Chicago Cubs are set to name David Ross as their next manager, according to reports.

After winning another World Series with the Cubs in 2016, Ross retired.

Since then, he has spent the last three seasons working in a special assistant role in the office of Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

He also was a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and has served as a baseball analyst on ESPN, but he does not have managerial experience.

Ross is replacing Joe Maddon, who was let go after the team went 84-78 in his fifth season and failed to make the playoffs. Maddon was the manager of the 2016 team that won the World Series.

