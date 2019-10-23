Liu was the Most Valuable Player of the recent Asian Championships, teaming with Red Sox infielder Tzu-Wei Lin as Taiwan won the gold medal and is set to play for Taiwan in the upcoming Premier12 tournament, an Olympic qualifier.

Liu was a high school standout who elected to attend college and in the last six months has seen his fastball jump up to 98-miles-per-hour after he recovered from some injuries.

The Red Sox on Wednesday signed 20-year-old righthander Chih-Jung Liu, an interesting prospect from Taiwan, for $750,000.

In Taiwan, Liu told reporters that he spoke to Lin about his decision and was anxious to join the Sox.

Advertisement

“Lin will look after me,” he said.

Liu, a switch-hitter shortstop with some power, was a two-way player in Taiwan but was signed as a pitcher by the Red Sox. He played on the same junior team as former Yankees pitcher Chien-Ming Wang and is now being coached by Wang with the Premier12 team.

Liu was overworked in high school and passed on a professional career to attend Culture University. Coaches there shut him down from pitching until earlier this year. When he returned to the mound, his velocity took a jump and major-league scouts became interested.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.