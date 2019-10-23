The Nationals scored six runs in the seventh inning of Game 2 on Wednesday night, knocking Justin Verlander out of the game and gong on to humiliate the Houston Astros, 12-3.

Now they’re two games away from winning the World Series and on an all-time roll.

HOUSTON — The Washington Nationals were a popular choice to advance deep in the playoffs when the season started, a notion put to the test when they fell to 19-31 on May 23, a startling 10 games out first place.

The Nationals seems seem intent on getting this over quickly. They have won eight playoff games in a row, outscoring the Dodgers, Cardinals and Astros 56-20.

Fifty-five teams have taken a 2-0 lead in the World Series and 44 went on to win it including 17 of the last 18. The 1996 Yankees were the last team to rebound from a 2-0 deficit.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night at Nationals Park. It will be the first World Series game in Washington since 1933. Zack Greinke will start for Houston against Patrick Corbin.

A tense 2-2 game unraveled for Houston in the seventh inning when Verlander’s personal catcher left the game. The National sent 10 batters to the plate against three pitchers in that inning then scored three more in the eighth.

Verlander was charged with four of the runs. He is 0-5 with a 5.72 earned run average in six career World Series starts.

Like the matchup between Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night, Game 2 featured two aces in Stephen Strasburg and Verlander.

Both pitchers got punched in the mouth in the first inning.

Verlander issued a leadoff walk to Trea Turner before Adam Eaton singled and Anthony Rendon hammered a line drive off the scoreboard in left field that richocheted into left center and allowed both runners to score.

Then Strasburg had his own problems in the bottom of the inning.

With two outs, Michael Brantley singled to center. Strasburg got ahead of Alex Bregman, 1 and 2, then missed low with a changeup before doubling up on the pitch. It stayed over the plate and Bregman drove it into the seats in left field above the scoreboard.

Bregman was 6 of 39 (.154) with four RBIs in 12 postseason games before the home run and blamed himself for the Astros struggling to score.

Verlander came back with five consecutive scoreless innings, giving up a hit in each of those innings but keeping the Nationals from scoring.

Strasburg also bounced back in his first World Series start. He left runners stranded in scoring position in the third, fourth inning and sixth innings.

The sixth inning was his best work. After Yuli Gurriel doubled down the line in left, Yordan Alvarez was intentionally walked after Strasburg fell behind, 2 and 0.

Carlos Correa popped up to second base and pinch hitter Kyle Tucker struck out to end the inning.

Strasburg’s 114th and final pitch was a heartbreaker curveball Tucker wasn’t expecting.

Strasburg went six innings and allowed the two runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out seven. Strasburg has thrown 231 pitches in his last two starts but had eight days off in between.

Tucker pinch hit for catcher Robinson Chirinos, who had caught every pitch Verlander threw in the regular season and playoffs. When the righthander came to the mound for the seventh inning, Martin Maldonado was behind the plate.

The first pitch was a curveball above the strike zone. The second pitch was a four-seam fastball high in the strike zone and Kurt Suzuki blasted it to left center field for his first career postseason home run.

Verlander then walked Victor Robles and when manager AJ Hinch came out to get him, Verlander barked what appeared to be some angry words into his glove.

Ryan Pressly walked Turner before Eaton put down a sacrifice. Rendon, in a big spot, popped up to shallow center.

Hinch then issued his first intentional walk of the season, putting Juan Soto on to load the bases with two outs.

Juan Soto (22) is congratulated in the Washington Nationals dugouts by his teammates after scoring a run in the seventh inning of Game 2. Elsa/Getty Images/Getty Images

Howie Kendrick’s grounder to the left side was bobbled by Bregman, but scored an RBI single. Asdrubal Cabrera beat an infield shift with a single to shortstop that rolled into center field and scored two runs.

When Ryan Zimmerman grounded to third base, Bregman threw wildly and two more runs scored. The six-run inning left Minute Maid Park stunned.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.