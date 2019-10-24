Taubman repeatedly shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” at the female reporters over the Astros’ widely-criticized decision during last year’s trade deadline to acquire closer Roberto Osuna, who arrived Houston from Toronto after being suspended 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Amid a growing firestorm of controversy that seemed to overshadow their World Series appearance, the Houston Astros announced on Thursday they had termimanted assistant general manager Brandon Taubman. The team made its decision after Major League Baseball conducted an investigation and confirmed Taubman had indeed made inappropriate comments directed at three female reporters in the clubhouse celebration following the team’s victory over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Taubman earlier this week issued an apology for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate.”

“Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong,’’ the Astros said in a released statement. “We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct.

“The Astros in no way intend to minimize the issues related to domestic violence.”

The team went on to indicate subsequent interviews with witnesses of the incident, “revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters.

“Accordingly, we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros. His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”