But the game itself was a snoozer, the Houston Astros getting back into the Series with a 4-1 victory that lasted 4 hours and 3 minutes.

Nationals Park was jammed with 43,867 red-clad fans eager to see baseball history. Hundreds of others stood outside and peered through the gates, satisfied with fleeting glimpses of the action.

WASHINGTON — The Montreal Expos began play in 1969 then became the Washington Nationals in 2005. It wasn’t until Friday night that the franchise finally hosted a World Series game.

The teams combined for 20 hits, but left 22 runners on base in a World Series game that only Astros fans will remember fondly, and even that might be a stretch.

After scoring 17 runs in the first two games of the Series, the Nationals were hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position. They had won eight consecutive postseason games, the last loss coming Oct. 6 in Game 3 of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the Nationals holding a 2-1 lead, Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday with first pitch at 8:07 p.m. The Nationals will start Patrick Corbin with the Astros using their bullpen.

The Astros were 3 of 17 with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the Series and .194 for the postseason. When Alex Bregman struck out with George Springer on second base to end the first inning, it was more of the same.

That started to flip in the second inning against Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez when Carlos Correa doubled and Josh Reddick flipped a fastball into left field for an RBI single.

Jose Altuve doubled to open the second inning and went to third when Gold Glove finalist Juan Soto booted the ball in the corner. Michael Brantley followed with a single and it was 2-0.

That combination worked again in the fifth inning, Altuve again doubling to left field and Brantley following with an RBI single.

Robinson Chirinos homered off the foul pole in left field in the sixth inning as Houston took a 4-1 lead. Sanchez then left the game after walking pinch hitter Kyle Tucker.

Fernando Rodney, still chucking at age 42, rode the bullpen cart into the game and managed to leave the bases loaded by getting Bregman on a force out.

As the Astros built a lead and somewhat quieted a crowd seeing the first World Series game in Washington since 1933, the Nationals missed their chances against Zack Grienke.

Greinke put 10 runners on base in 4⅔ innings, but allowed only one run. That came in the fourth inning when Ryan Zimmerman drew a leadoff walk and scored on a one-out triple into the left field corner by Victor Robles.

Grienke stuck out Sanchez on three pitches then ended the inning by getting Trea Turner on a ball out in front of the plate that he adeptly fielded.

Greinke, a five-time Gold Glove winner, knows the value of being part of the infield and not a spectator.

The Nationals left two runners on in the fifth inning when reliever Josh James struck out Zimmerman. Robles and pinch hitter Matt Adams drew one-out walks in the sixth, but Brad Peacock struck out Turner and got Adam Eaton on a grounder to first base.

