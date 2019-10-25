Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco , who was diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in May, on Friday was named the recipient of the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball to recognize a player’s high character, community involvement, and positive contributions. The award is named for the 15-time All-Star killed in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. After going 4-6 as a starter, Carrasco left the team for three months to receive treatment but returned to the bullpen on Sept. 1, finishing at 6-7 with a 5.29 ERA and a save . . . Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder last week but is expected to be ready for spring training.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday that the league is conducting a wider probe of the Houston Astros that goes beyond the assistant general manager who was fired this week for inappropriate behavior, concerned about the team’s initial denial. Houston terminated Brandon Taubman on Thursday, saying he directed inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration following Game 6 of the AL Championship Series last weekend. Sports Illustrated reported Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna , who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy and then was traded from Toronto to Houston. Manfred said MLB’s investigation began because of concern over the initial statement but was ongoing and that the league intends to speak with Houston owner Jim Crane .

COLLEGES

BC women top Holy Cross to stay perfect

The sixth-ranked BC women’s hockey team started out fast in its 5-1 win over Holy Cross at Conte Forum. The Eagles (7-0-0, 6-0-0 Hockey East) took a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the first period on goals from Kelly Browne and Hannah Bilka and never looked back behind Maddy McArthur’s 13 saves. Sommer Ross got the lone goal for the Crusaders (0-6-2, 0-3-0) . . . No. 10 BU (4-1-1) was led by a goal and an assist each from Kaleigh Donnelly and Nara Elia and 22 saves by Corinne Schroeder in its 5-2 nonleague win at Penn State (3-3-3).

Advertisement

TENNIS

Tsitsipas will face Federer in Switzerland

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted Filip Krajinovic , 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the Swiss Indoors quarterfinals at Basel. Tsitsipas will face top-seeded hometown favorite Roger Federer, who advanced when Stan Wawrinka (back) withdrew. The other semifinal will pair unseeded American Reilly Opelka and wild-card entry Alex de Minaur. Opelka hit 31 aces to beat fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, while de Minaur beat Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) . . . US Open champ Bianca Andreescu and Wimbledon winner Simona Halep will play for the first time at the season-ending WTA Finals at Shenzhen, China, on Monday.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

US Hall of Famer Ramos will coach Dynamo

Tab Ramos quit as coach of the United States under-20 men’s soccer team after being hired to coach MLS’s Houston Dynamo, replacing Wilmer Cabrera , who was fired in August. Ramos, 53, was the first player signed by the MLS in 1995, playing 121 games for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars. He had eight goals in 81 international games and played for the US in the 1990, 1994, and 1998 World Cups, the 1995 Copa America, and the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005 . . . The Miami Heat said forward Jimmy Butler won’t play Saturday at Milwaukee or Sunday at Minnesota. Butler also missed Wednesday’s season-opening home win over Memphis because his girlfriend gave birth to a baby that night . . . The Pittsburgh Penguins dealt defenseman Erik Gudbranson , drafted third overall by Vancouver in 2010, to Anaheim for forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round pick. Gudbranson has 16 goals and 48 assists in 474 games with the Penguins, Canucks, and Panthers.