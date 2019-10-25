Brian O’Halloran will become general manager in what is a new leadership structure for the team.

Industry sources said the 36-year-old Bloom could be introduced as soon as Monday. Major League Baseball did not want an official announcement made on Friday with Game 3 of the World Series being played.

Chaim Bloom, who helped build the Tampa Bay Rays into one of baseball’s most innovative and successful teams, will join the Red Sox as their chief baseball officer.

Bloom became Tampa Bay’s senior vice president of baseball operations in 2016, the No. 2 spot to senior vice president and general manager Erik Neander.

Advertisement

Bloom becomes the fourth head of baseball operations in the last nine years for the Red Sox. He replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was fired Sept. 9, only 10 months and 12 days after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series.

Bloom will inherit a team in transition. The Red Sox finished 84-78 this season and missed the postseason for the first time since 2015.

J.D. Martinez, who led the team with 36 home runs, can opt out of his contract five days after the World Series ends. Principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner also have said they want to slash payroll approximately 15 percent to get under MLB’s luxury-tax threshold of $208 million.

Reaching that goal could require trading one of more high-salaried players, perhaps even star right fielder Mookie Betts.

Bloom is accustomed to succeeding with much tighter budgets. The Rays had a payroll of approximately $68 million this season and finished 96-66, 12 games ahead of the Sox.

Bloom, a native of Philadelphia, graduated from Yale in 2004 and had internships with Major League Baseball and the San Diego Padres before joining the Rays.

His wife, Aliza, is a Lexington native. The couple has two young sons.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.