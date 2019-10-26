At best, this has thus far been a tepid, mildly entertaining event. And the games take too darn long. Game 1: 3 hours 43 minutes; Game 2: 4:01; Game 3: 4:03; Game 4: 3:48. Two of them ended after midnight in the Eastern Time Zone. Saturday night’s game beat the stroke of midnight by two minutes.

The Houston Astros squared the 115th Fall Classic with an 8-1 victory over the Washington Nationals Saturday. Rookie Jose Urquidy, an “opener” with only nine games of regular-season big-league experience, stuffed the Nationals on two hits over five innings and Alex Bregman blew the game open with a grand slam in the seventh off a brutal Fernando Rodney.

WASHINGTON — The World Series is tied, 2-2, and that should be a good thing for baseball. I wish it felt more exciting.

Advertisement

Game 1 was a terrific, 5-4, drama. The Nats broke open a close one the next night, winning, 12-3, in Houston. Then came back-to-back snoozers in Washington, 4-1 and 8-1.

The ’Stros are clearly the better team, but when they dropped the first two at home there was much hope for the underdog Nats. All that hope fizzled Friday and Saturday. After winning eight consecutive postseason games, the Nats froze, unable to hit with runners in scoring position (1 for 19 in Games 3 and 4). The Washington bullpen is a mess. The Nats suddenly look very much like the team that went 18-31 at the start of the 2019 season.

It’s now a best-of-three series now and the Nationals are going to face bookend bullies Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander in Games 5 and 6. The Nats beat both aces in Houston before morphing into the old Senators once they returned home.

We’ll have old-time dueling aces in Games 5 and 6. Sunday night, it’s Cole against Matt Scherzer. Tuesday, in Game 6 in Houston, it’ll be Stephen Strasburg vs. Verlander.

Advertisement

Baseball could use a double-shot of the old-time Fall Classic. A couple of Sandy Koufax-Whitey Ford duels might make us forget the first week of the World Series.

All the bad stuff started with a clubhouse crisis in Houston when Astro assistant GM Brandon Taubman verbally assaulted three female reporters after winning the ALCS, trivializing domestic violence, then lying to his employees about it. The ’Stros initially responded by backing Taubman and characterizing a Sports Illustrated writer’s account of the event as a “fabrication.’’ Only when MLB began an investigation, and a parade of eyewitness validated the initial report, did the Astros finally fire the guy. But the team is still refusing to retract its initial statement.

While all this was going on, it was learned that MLB umpire Rob Drake had sent out a tweet in which he pledged to buy an AR-15 assault rifle and launch civil war if “his” president were to be impeached. Drake has since apologized and quit Twitter, but he will likely be joining Taubman in the unemployment line.

When it was learned that veteran umpire Chuck Meriwether had passed away Saturday, MLB’s official website issued a nice tribute story that included a photo of former umpire Jerry Crawford instead of Meriwether. Crawford is white and very much alive. The deceased Meriwether was African-American.

As if all this wasn’t bad enough, one of Saturday’s pregame presentations was a Relief Award handed out to Yankee Aroldis Chapman and Brewer Josh Hader. Chapman has a domestic violence history and Hader has a history of unfortunate tweets from his high school days. The pregame photo op was not the optic MLB needed after a rocky week.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the TV ratings are the lowest ever and the games are interminable. When Nationals manager Dave Martinez was asked about this, he had the typical reaction from baseball folk.

“You know what, we’re in the World Series,’’ said Martinez. “We’ve got a three-minute between innings time. So it is what it is.’’

In other words: Too bad.

This is part of the problem. No one wearing a baseball uniform sees any problem with four-hour games.

There’s more. Out-of-town newspapers hardly cover the World Series anymore. The Dallas Morning News did not cover the World Series in Houston. World Series press boxes have been predictably full of folks from Houston and Washington, but there’s no newspaper representation from Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, St. Louis, or San Francisco. As far as I can tell it’s just New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. Everybody else is stuck on the NFL and the NBA, just like ESPN and all of the sports talk radio world. Major League baseball has become something of a regional game, which makes “World Series” sound oddly inappropriate in 2019.

Maybe these final three games will save the event. But I’m betting the clubhouse televisions will be tuned into Patriots-Browns when the teams arrive to play Game 5 Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. .