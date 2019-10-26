DeBartolo graduated from Tufts in 2006 before taking a position as a consulting adviser with Cambridge Associates in Boston. He moved up within the company then took time off to go to business school and enrolled at Columbia to get his MBA.

“The atmosphere for that game was just unbelievable,” DeBartolo said. “That’s what turned me into a crazed baseball person.”

Mike DeBartolo grew up in Bedford rooting for the Red Sox — Mike Greenwell was a particular favorite — and was at Fenway Park for Game 3 of the 1999 American League Championship Series when Pedro Martinez beat Roger Clemens .

It was a relatively standard career path, one that surely would have led to financial success and a comfortable life. But DeBartolo couldn’t shake the idea that what he really wanted was to work in baseball.

“Going back to middle school I always dreamed of working in a front office,” DeBartolo said. “I just didn’t think it was realistic. I didn’t have a playing background; I didn’t know anybody who worked in baseball.”

While at Tufts, DeBartolo took an introduction to sabermetrics class taught by visiting lecturer Andy Andres, along with a senior seminar called “America and the National Pastime” taught by Sol Gittleman.

Those classes opened DeBartolo’s mind to the idea of pursuing baseball as a career. But he didn’t know how to take that first step. He applied to some teams while at Tufts. But the analytics revolution was in its nascent stages then and jobs were few.

It was at business school when DeBartolo finally took the leap.

“My background was to work in investments,” he said. “But in my first month there, some of the students there were so passionate about working in investments. They talked about it in their spare time. They were great people, but that wasn’t me. I wasn’t connecting the same way they were.”

With encouragement from his future wife, Kate, DeBartolo looked into finding a job in baseball.

One of her high school classmates, Winchester native Joe Sheehan, had a position with the Blue Jays. DeBartolo connected with Sheehan for advice and started contacting teams before attending the 2011 Winter Meetings in Dallas.

“That was an incredible experience for somebody who wanted to work in baseball, seeing somebody like Brian Cashman walk by,” DeBartolo said. “I talked to five teams, informal interviews, and the Nationals offered me an internship in baseball ops.”

Imagine having two degrees in your late 20s and moving to another city to take a minimum-wage internship with no guarantees of a full-time job. But that’s what DeBartolo did.

“I went on faith. I had support from my wife and my family,” DeBartolo said. “The Nationals told me they didn’t have a job waiting for me. The biggest challenge was the uncertainty.”

DeBartolo took a second internship and that led to him being named an analyst in 2014. In all, he has been with the Nationals for eight years and contributed to five playoff teams and four division winners.

In March, general manager and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo promoted DeBartolo to assistant GM. He’s involved in building the 40-man roster, contract negotiations, and player development.

The Nationals overcame a slow start to reach the World Series for the first time. DeBartolo’s risk paid off.

“It’s so rewarding to see how happy people are about this throughout the organization,” he said. “So many people work hard behind the scenes and we’re enjoying the moment together.”

Under Rizzo, a former Red Sox scout, the Nationals believe in having experienced evaluators such as Bob Schaefer, De Jon Watson, and Dan Jennings as part of their decision-making process. But Rizzo also has pulled analytics into the mix, and DeBartolo’s role is to bring that information to the table.

“I feel like we balance both well,” DeBartolo said.

DeBartolo came into the organization as an analyst but has since branched out into scouting on Rizzo’s urging. He’s been behind plenty of backstops on cold nights in small parks looking for hidden gems.

“That’s one of the best parts of the job, I have a lot of freedom,” DeBartolo said. “I have my own scouting coverage. I’ll do trips where I shadow our pro scouts just to learn more and pick their brains. They’ve been great about that.

“I’ll visit all our minor league affiliates to see our players and staff. To be able to grow in that aspect has been a great experience.”

But DeBartolo’s goal is not to become a GM.

“To be completely honest, I would say no,” he said. “I’m a low-key guy; I’m quiet. My dream job was to be an assistant GM. I felt like that was a position I could do a good job in. I focused on that.”

Along with the Nationals, those baseball classes at Tufts led to students landing jobs with the Cardinals, Cubs, Indians, and Rays. You never know where the spark will come from.

“I had the dream, but I never expected it would lead to this,” DeBartolo said. “It’s almost surreal. To be here, I feel very lucky and grateful.”

ADJUSTMENTS NEEDED

Verlander is an example for Sox

Justin Verlander is 42-15 with a 2.45 ERA since joining the Astros in 2017. Elsa/Getty Images/Getty Images

Chris Sale, who turns 31 in March, had a 4.40 ERA this season and started only 25 games because of injuries. David Price, who is 34, had a 4.28 ERA and started 22 games because of injuries.

As they turn a corner in their careers, Houston’s Justin Verlander is worth examining as an example of what’s possible. At 31, he had a 4.54 ERA in 2014 after coming off core surgery. But Verlander has since pitched to a 2.94 ERA and won 73 games.

“Going into that offseason I made massive adjustments in pretty much everything I do, from my body maintenance to my workouts in the offseason to in-season maintenance to my throwing mechanics,” Verlander said. “Looking back at it, it was probably the lowest point in my career, physically and mentally. But had I not gone through that process, I don’t know if I’d be the pitcher I am now at my age.”

It’s incumbent on Sale and Price to make the same transition. Price has three years and $96 million left on his deal and Sale starts a five-year, $145 million extension next season. For the Sox to be successful, they have to regain their form and durability.

A few other observations about the Sox:

■ New baseball ops boss Chaim Bloom was with the Rays for 15 seasons and either watched closely or was a key part of the process when they traded players such as Price, Evan Longoria, James Shields, and Chris Archer to manage the payroll.

Those deals returned players such as Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, Wil Myers, Wily Adames, and Jake Odorizzi.

But the Rays also elected to hold on to Carl Crawford in 2010, before he became a free agent, to take another run at the playoffs. They won the AL East before falling to the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs.

The Rays have always played a long game, something difficult with the Red Sox given ownership’s impatience with GMs and managers over the last nine years.

But Bloom’s experience with putting emotion aside and trading foundational players because the time had come should serve him well with the Sox.

Mookie Betts or Jackie Bradley Jr. could have to be moved and the Sox also face tough calls on some of arbitration-eligible players and free agents.

■ Former Sox closer Koji Uehara was in Houston for the first two games of the World Series as a broadcaster and thoroughly enjoyed himself.

Uehara caught up with David Ortiz before Game 2 and they reminisced about the 2013 Red Sox and that team’s unlikely championship.

“Great memories,” Uehara said. “Boston was a special place for me.”

Uehara had a 2.19 ERA in 230 games for the Sox from 2013-16. His dominance as a closer in ’13 was a major factor in that team achieving what it did.

Uehara played for the Cubs in 2017 then returned to his original team in Japan, the Yomiuri Giants. He retired in May after playing professionally for 21 years.

But America is still home. Uehara’s son, Kazuma, is an eighth-grader at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and a promising lefthanded pitcher. Uehara said he plans to stay in the states to follow his son’s career.

“He’s good,” Uehara said. “He could be better than me. I love watching him play.”

Uehara had a devastating split-finger fastball but didn’t teach his son that pitch, saying it was too hard on his arm.

D’Angelo Ortiz, David’s son, is a sophomore corner infielder and outfielder at IMG. So it’s possible Kaz and D’Angelo could play together in the coming years.

■ The signing of 20-year-old Taiwanese righthander Chih-Jung Liu for $750,000 this past week was a good example of the Sox finding a creative way to improve their pitching depth.

Liu is older for an international amateur but came out of high school with a sore arm and was given an extended break by his college coaches, who played him at shortstop while his arm recovered. When he started pitching again, he was hitting 98 miles per hour with his fastball.

Maybe Liu will work out, maybe he won’t. Either way, the Sox have to take chances like this to find pitching.

ETC.

Astros have a character flaw

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow spoke at a news conference prior to Game 3 of the World Series. Patrick Semanksy/AP/Associated Press

That Astros GM Jeff Luhnow is good at his job has never been a question. He turned a poor team into one that has averaged 104 victories the last three seasons and won a World Series.

But was it worth the price?

Under Luhnow, the Astros are generally considered to be at least bending the rules when it comes to video surveillance of other teams during games, especially at home.

It was so blatant last season that the Indians tipped off the Red Sox to the falsely credentialed Astros staffer who was peering into their dugout during the ALCS.

Luhnow denied it at the time, claiming the man was checking to see if the Sox were the ones cheating. Sure thing.

The Astros followed that playbook this past week, denying that assistant GM Brandon Taubman crudely taunted three women reporters during the clubhouse celebration following Game 7 of the ALCS.

Taubman, unprompted, bragged about the Astros acquiring Roberto Osuna last season. The Toronto closer was serving a 75-game suspension for domestic violence at the time, having been accused of striking the mother of his child.

The case was dropped when the woman left Canada and refused to testify. But Major League Baseball found sufficient evidence to levy a long suspension.

Related: Tone-deaf Astros don’t deserve our support

Most teams, the Red Sox among them, wanted no part of Osuna. The Astros pounced and one of the women Taubman shouted at had been critical of the team for justifying the deal.

After Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein wrote about the incident, the Astros released a statement saying her story was a fabrication. That quickly unraveled when other eyewitnesses came forward.

Taubman was fired on Friday and the Astros acknowledged their original statement was false. The Astros also apologized to Apstein, awfully nice of them after trying to ruin her career.

When Luhnow finally took questions on Friday — six days after the incident — he wouldn’t accept responsibility for the original statement other than to say he was involved.

Culture is a buzzword that gets thrown around and its definition is nebulous. But it fits with the Astros in this case.

Their front office culture under Luhnow and with the approval of owner Jim Crane is to treat people poorly, do anything to get an edge, and lie when you’re caught. Taubman was a product of that environment and in talking to people around the game, none were surprised about what happened.

At some point how you win matters. But that doesn’t seem to matter with Houston.

Extra bases

The Phillies hiring Joe Girardi as manager is a classic do-the-opposite move. After two seasons with Gabe Kapler and his nontraditional methods, Girardi is more of a no-nonsense type. But Girardi, two seasons removed from being fired by the Yankees, has learned some lessons from then and will bring better communications skills to the job . . . The Cubs eventually hiring David Ross as manager seemed predestined, didn’t it? He’s a good fit for that team and that market. Ross was the epitome of a good teammate during his playing career, but he has a harder edge than most people realize and won’t be afraid to be tough on what has been an underachieving team . . . CC Sabathia revealed on his podcast that the shoulder injury he suffered during Game 2 of the ALCS proved to be tears in his rotator cuff, labrum, and biceps. But he threw three more pitches — with an average velocity of 86.7 miles per hour — and retired Aledmys Diaz on a popup to right field before coming out of the game . . . The news that Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery this coming week and miss at least the first three months of next season seemingly opened the door to the Ghost of Jacoby Ellsbury helping the Yankees after missing two seasons with assorted injuries. But GM Brian Cashman threw a tub of cold water on that idea. “It’s hard to say based on how things have played out,” he said. “Right now, he’s not in a position, health-wise, for me to be answering in the affirmative at this time.” . . . The World Series is in Washington for the first time since 1933, but President Trump won’t throw out a first pitch. Trump said Thursday that he would attend Game 5 if it were played and wasn’t sure if he would throw out the first pitch. But the Nationals already had committed to Jose Andres, a Washington chef who offered free meals to furloughed federal workers during the government shutdown and helped feed Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria struck. Going to back to William Howard Taft, who served from 1909-13, every president has thrown out a first pitch at least once, except Trump . . . The Astros were the first team in the World Series without a lefthanded pitcher on their roster since the Boston Americans and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1903 . . . Happy birthday to Pedro Beato, who is 33. The righthanded reliever appeared in 14 games for the Sox from 2012-13 and has a World Series ring.

Best thing I learned at the World Series: Max Scherzer has two dogs, Bo and Rocco, who also have different-colored eyes. “I’ve always celebrated it, whether you liked it or not, that’s who I am,” said Scherzer, who has a condition called heterochromia iridis. “I have one blue and one brown. There’s nothing I can do about it. So you embrace it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.