Astros owner Jim Crane sent me a letter on Saturday retracting the team’s original statement about my story. “We were wrong.” https://t.co/arvGceF4To pic.twitter.com/bw2TZI3fh2

After the Astros defeated the Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS on Monday, Apstein was among a group of female reporters in the Astros’ clubhouse, a group to which Taubman yelled “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so [expletive] glad we got Osuna!”

Astros owner Jim Crane sent a letter Saturday to Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein to apologize on behalf of the organization after the team criticized her reporting of comments made by their former assistant general manager, Brandon Taubman.

The remark was in relation to Roberto Osuna, an Astros reliever, who faced domestic violence charges in 2018 after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his then-3-year-old child. The charges were dropped, but one of the reporters Taubman yelled at was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet. Osuna gave up the tying runs in the top of the ninth inning of Game 6 before the Astros won on a walk-off two-run home run from Jose Altuve.

Apstein wrote the story after the incident and was supported by many media members. After the story was released, the Astros sent a statement defaming Apstein and questioning her credibility. Taubman was fired on Thursday.

