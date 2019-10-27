Scherzer a late scratch? Yikes. It was hard to remember anything like this in a World Series. Sandy Koufax gave the Dodgers plenty of warning when he refused to pitch Game 1 of the 1965 World Series on Yom Kippur. Red Sox manager Dick Williams used no-name Gary Waslewski in Game 6 of the 1967 World Series and got away with it as the Red Sox won, 8-4. More recently, goofy Yankee lefty David Wells neglected to tell his team he had a back spasms and Joe Torre wound up having to pull the Boomer after only one inning of a Series loss in 2003.

WASHINGTON — An already bad World Series weekend for the Washington Nationals got worse Sunday when veteran ace righthander Max Scherzer awoke with neck spasms and was unable to raise his pitching arm or even dress himself. The Nats, already reeling from dull back-to-back losses on their home field, no longer had their trusty anchor to win a critical Game 5 of the World Series.

Imagine if Roger Clemens had suddenly pulled out of a World Series start for the Red Sox? Folks would have been baying at the moon, insisting that the Rocket was dodging another pressure situation.

Not even Eddie Cicotte, who was trying to lose World Series games for the 1919 White Sox was ever scratched from a World Series start.

Scherzer will face no skepticism. He’s a 35-year-old, three-time Cy Young winner who’s made 17 postseason starts. Everyone in baseball knows he wants the ball in any big game. It no doubt crushed him to forfeit an opportunity to send the Nats back to Houston with a 3-2 Series lead.

“It started a couple of days ago,’’ said Scherzer. “I came in, got treatment two days ago and didn’t feel quite right . . . When I woke up this mornning I was completely locked up. The nerve that’s in the neck is all jammed up. For me, it became impossible just to do any menial task whatsoever today.’’

The fact that Scherzer agreed to face the media was decidedly un-Patriot like.

“I’ve pitched through so much crap in my career that I thought it would be easy to be pitching through it at this point,’’ Scherzer added. “This is literally impossible to do anything with.’’

Manager Dave Martinez’ choice to replace Scherzer was Joe Ross. The 26-year-old pitcher knew it was a possibility when he left the park Saturday night, but didn’t get the official nod until Scherzer texted him on his way to the ballpark Sunday.

Astros manager AJ Hinch said he didn’t know about the switch until Martinez made the announcement in his pregame news conference Sunday afternoon. Hinch said he was not miffed by the late notice.

Emergency starting pitchers are rare in the World Series, but Fall Classic folklore is peppered with October stars who emerged from relative anonymity. Steve Pearce was one with the Red Sox last year. Rick Dempsey, Gene Tenace, Moe Drabowsky, and Bernie Carbo are other surprise World Series heroes.

The Astros got a big lift in Game 4 Saturday when 24-year-old righty Jose Urquidy stuffed the Nats with five innings of two-hit shutout ball in an 8-1 Series-squaring win. Urquidy joined Fernando Valenzuela as the second Mexican to win a World Series start. In a series that features Justin Verlander, Stephen Strausburg, Scherzer, Zach Greinke and Gerrit Cole (Houston’s starter on Sunday night), guys such as Urquidy and Ross have emerged as pivotal figures.

Ross went 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 2019. He is 21-19 lifetime and his only other postseason start was a rough 2⅔ -inning stint against the Dodgers in the 2016 NLCS. He got a standing ovation from the desperate Nats crowd when he walked to the outfield to begin stretching before his big start.

He got ahead of George Springer, 0 and 2, but wound up walking the ’Stros leadoff man on eight pitches. When Jose Altuve followed with a 6-4-3 room-service grounder, the place erupted. Michael Brantley grounded to second to end the inning as fans chanted, “Let’’s go, Joe!’’

Could Joe Ross save the Nationals Joe Hardy style?

Not sure.

With one on and one out in the second, Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez (think Baby McCovey) unloaded on a 2-and-1 pitch and sent it over the wall in center to give the visitors a 2-0 lead and dreams of a DC sweep.

It was still a 2-0 game before the start of the fourth when President Trump was loudly booed when his image was flashed on the big board. There were faint chants of “Lock him up!’’ as Alex Bregman walked to the plate.

The reeling Nationals were going to have to come back against Cole or face the brink of elimination with the Series moving back to Houston Tuesday.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.