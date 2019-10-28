The team will introduce the 36-year-old in a press conference that begins at 1:30 p.m.

The Red Sox made official their hire of Chaim Bloom as chief baseball officer.

Chaim Bloom will become the Red Sox’ fourth head of baseball operations in nine years.

“We believe Chaim is exactly the right person to lead the Boston Red Sox baseball operation based on a number of attributes we sought in this process,” said Red Sox principal owner John Henry. “We had done exhaustive work narrowing down candidates. That work led us to Chaim, who was the first executive invited to Boston for an interview. He made a strong impression on all of us and validated our initial research that he was the one to lead our baseball operation.”

Bloom joins the Red Sox from Tampa Bay, where he helped the division rivals finish 12 games ahead of the Red Sox in 2019 despite working with a much tighter budget.

In Boston, the 36-year-old Yale graduate will be tasked with trying to keep the Red Sox under the $208-million luxury-tax threshold while also engineering a return to the postseason, which they missed this season for the first time since 2015.

Bloom, whose first name is pronounced HIGH-em, took over the No. 2 spot in Tampa in 2016.

“Chaim’s rise from intern with the Rays in 2005 to Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations speaks to his leadership, intelligence and work ethic,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said. “He possesses the essential qualities to establish a sustainable baseball operation throughout the organization with an emphasis on long-term success at the major league level.”

As part of Bloom’s hiring, Brian O’Halloran will become general manager.

This story will be updated.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.