The Cubs introduced Ross as their 55th manager Monday to replace Joe Maddon with their sights set on getting back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in five years.

It’s a step toward a future they hope includes a return to the postseason and more World Series championships.

David Ross slipped on his old No. 3 jersey, as if it was 2016 all over again, though he and the Cubs insisted this is not about the past.

‘‘I've been a part of a lot of winning teams,’’ said Ross, a revered leader on the 2016 championship team who also played on a World Series winner in Boston in 2013. ‘‘I know what winning looks like. There’s things that I expect out of players, out of myself, that entail winning.’’

The Cubs gave the 42-year-old Ross a three-year deal last week with a club option through the 2023 season. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer are under contract through 2021, and stars Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant are under club control through then.

Ross never has managed or coached. He played two of his final 15 seasons with the Cubs and was a respected leader on the 2016 team that ended the infamous World Series championship drought dating to 1908.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘‘Grandpa Rossy’’ by Bryant and Rizzo, he became at age 39 the oldest player to homer in a Game 7 of the World Series when he connected against Andrew Miller in the sixth inning in Cleveland. The Cubs wound up winning in the 10th, and Ross got carried off the field and into retirement by teammates.

He spent the past three years in Chicago’s front office and as an ESPN analyst. Working with Epstein and Hoyer, he said he gained deeper appreciation for the work behind the scenes — the communication between top executives and the manager, the coaching, scouting, and development in the minors.

As for the type of manager Ross will be?

‘‘I'm going to be a manager that wants to watch the game and see how it plays out,’’ he said. ‘‘I don’t think that I'll be this guy that bunts all the time or doesn’t bunt . . . I'm going to watch the game, let it come to me, feel my way through it.’’

Just don’t expect him to let management pull his strings.

‘‘If you’re a front office and you want a puppet, you don’t hire David Ross,’’ Epstein said.

Ross takes over for one of the most successful managers in franchise history. Maddon led the Cubs to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, with three appearances in the NL Championship Series to go with that World Series win.

The most immediate issue for Ross will be deciding which coaches to keep and which outsiders to hire.

Ross said he has texted the Cubs’ coaches, but he has not begun to assemble a staff.

Epstein said Ross plans to keep ‘‘a number of coaches’’ and might bring in some from the outside. He said adding a former manager or veteran bench coach to the staff ‘‘is important’’ given Ross’s lack of experience.

The Cubs conducted two interviews each with Ross and Houston bench coach Joe Espada. Ex-Yankees manager and former Cubs catcher Joe Girardi, former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, bench coach Mark Loretta, and third-base coach Will Venable were also known to have interviewed.

Phillies turn to Girardi

Girardi was charming, engaging and entertaining in his introductory news conference as the 55th manager of the Phillies. Already popular among fans, Girardi said all the right things Monday.

‘‘I'm well aware of the passion for the great game of baseball here. I've lived it as a player and as a manager. I know the importance of winning here,” he said. “I had a chance to compete against a great team with Charlie Manuel here in 2009, and it was a great place to come watch a game. The passionate fans of the Phillies were great — they were not easy to play against — and I want it to be that way for many years to come.’’

The 55-year-old Girardi brings an impressive resume to Philadelphia. He managed the Yankees for 10 years, succeeding Joe Torre after the 2007 season. He led New York to its 27th World Series title, beating the Phillies in six games in 2009.

He also managed the Marlins for one season and was NL Manager of the Year after going 78-84 in 2006, the only manager to win the award with a losing record.

Girardi’s record with the Yankees was 910-710, the sixth-most wins in team history. Girardi won at least 84 games each season in New York and had four years with 95 or more, including 103 in 2009. He led the Yankees to three AL East titles and six postseason appearances.

Girardi’s wife, son, and two daughters joined him at the news conference. He name-dropped several former Phillies and told a few stories, including asking former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard for an autograph for his son when he was manager of the Marlins. Girardi made his major league debut as a player for the Cubs against the Phillies in 1989 and played his first road game in Philadelphia at old Veterans Stadium.

Girardi had a .267 batting average and 1,100 hits with a .991 career fielding percentage as a catcher in 15 seasons. He won three World Series titles playing with the Yankees and was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2000.

The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since 2011 when they finished a run of five straight NL East titles, two pennants, and one World Series championship under Manuel.

‘‘I'm selfish. I want to win,’’ Girardi said. ‘‘We need to do whatever it takes to win.’’

Jayce Tingler the choice to lead in San Diego

The Padres officially announced the hiring of Jayce Tingler as their manager.

Tingler, who has most recently been on the Rangers’ coaching staff as major league player development field coordinator, agreed with the Padres on a three-year contract, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said.

Tingler will officially be introduced Thursday at a news conference at Petco Park.

Tingler, 38, takes over a team that has missed the playoffs for 13 straight seasons and hasn’t had a winning record in nine years.

Tingler’s only previous managerial experience has been at the lowest rungs, including guiding Leones del Escogido to a 9-1 start in the Dominican Winter League.

He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres’ second-half collapse when he was fired with eight games left in the season. Green had no previous big league managing experience when he was hired before the 2016 season.

Yankees cut ties with pitching coach Rothschild

Pitching coach Larry Rothschild is leaving the Yankees after nine seasons. He had a year remaining on his contract.

Rothschild replaced Dave Eiland in November 2011 to work for Girardi. Rothschild stayed on when Aaron Boone replaced Girardi ahead of the 2018 season.

Now 65, Rothschild was Tampa Bay’s first manager from 1998 to April 2001 and was pitching coach of Cincinnati from 1992-93, Florida from 1995-97, and the Cubs from 2002-10.

He spent 11 years in the minor leagues as a pitcher for Cincinnati and Detroit, and he had a 5.40 ERA and no decisions in seven big league relief appearances with the Tigers in 1981 and ’82.

The Yankees won 103 games and the AL East this season, then lost to Houston in the League Championship Series.

Rothschild could find a landing spot soon. Seven of his nine years as the Yankees’ pitching coach were under Girardi, who was introduced as the Phillies’ manager Monday.

Pirates finish house cleaning

The Pirates fired general manager Neal Huntington, who had two years remaining on the extension he signed in 2017. The move completed an overhaul that began with manager Clint Hurdle’s dismissal on the final day of the regular season and continued last week when team president Frank Coonelly walked away after 12 years as president.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins chief operating officer Travis Williams will replace Coonelly, hoping to do for the Pirates what he did with the Penguins, who won three Stanley Cups with Williams’s in the fold between 2009-17.

Williams, whose relationship with chairman Bob Nutting dates to his time as outside counsel for the Pirates, said the club will be on ‘‘a little bit of a journey’’ as it plots a way forward.

‘‘This is not going to be where we flip the switch and the next day, all of a sudden, we’re in the World Series,’’ Williams said. ‘‘We’re going to have to get a GM in place, put a plan in place that charts a path forward within the framework that we’re operating that we can get back to being a very successful team.’’

Coonelly arrived in Pittsburgh in 2007 and promptly hired Huntington. Hurdle came on board in 2010 and together they helped the Pirates end a 20-year streak of futility. Pittsburgh reached the playoffs three straight years (2013-15) but began to slide out of contention in 2016.

The team has finished under .500 in three of the last four seasons, including a 69-93 record in 2019 following a collapse in which Pittsburgh went 25-48 after the All-Star break. The meltdown was marked by altercations involving players, coaches, and support personnel, and the arrest of All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez on felony charges tied to a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

MLB bans flashers

The two women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop Sunday during Game 5 of the World Series have been banned from major league ballparks.

Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. They lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park. The women were standing in the second row, slightly to the first base side behind the plate. Their stunt was seen live on Fox by a camera shooting from center field.

Cole stepped off the mound, but it’s unclear whether he saw the women.

‘‘The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals’ fan code of conduct. As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility,’’ MLB said.