The arrival of a new baseball ops boss usually means something has gone terribly wrong for a team and there’s a big mess to clean up.

The timing was coincidental, the Sox getting permission from Major League Baseball to make an announcement on an off day in the World Series. But it was impossible not to take note of the date.

On Monday, exactly one year to the day they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox introduced Chaim Bloom as their chief baseball officer.

Dave Dombrowski arrived in 2015 with the Sox in the process of finishing in last place for the second season in a row. When Ben Cherington got the job in 2011, it was after the worst September collapse in history.

But Bloom takes over a team that won 84 games this season and scored 901 runs . The Sox were a half-game out of a playoff spot in late July before their rotation collapsed. They’ve won the division three of the last four seasons.

As Bloom took questions from the head table, manager Alex Cora was seated in the crowd to his left, in the same row as baseball operations vice presidents Raquel Ferreira, Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott.

Cora isn’t going anywhere; ownership has made that clear. O’Halloran was promoted to general manager Monday and Ferreira, Romero, and Scott will continue to oversee their respective areas of expertise.

Cora and the gang of four were actually part of the interview process that confirmed Bloom was the right choice.

In most cases, a new leader is named and the staff adjusts. Dombrowski quickly hired a few confidants and the big decisions were usually his alone.

The Sox went the other way this time and that was unusual. When was the last time you had a say in hiring your boss?

“I’d just say that we were extremely desirous of bringing in someone who would augment and add as opposed to just bringing in someone who might’ve just been an autocrat,” principal owner John Henry said.

Bloom is in the tricky position of being the one who has to fit in. He’s in charge, but it’s clear the Sox expect him to work smoothly with Cora, O’Halloran, and the rest.

Bloom referred O’Halloran and the others as “talented executives” he’s excited to work with and said he has “great respect” for Cora’s talents as a manager.

“We will have each other’s backs and what we do, we will do together,” Bloom said.

Chaim Bloom is the Red Sox' fourth baseball ops leader in nine years.

Bloom is uniquely qualified to make that work. His title with the Tampa Bay Rays was senior vice president of baseball operations, but Bloom worked closely with general manager Erik Neander.

The Rays made up for their lack of payroll with intellectual capital, forming a staff that solved problems without throwing money at them. Bloom comes from an environment of collaboration, a word that was used throughout the news conference and afterward.

“I’m excited about the possibilities,” said Cora, who has long pushed for the Sox to get better at taking care of the little details, both on and off the field.

There’s a notion, usually incorrect, that modern, analytically driven front offices dictate strategy to the manager. Rays manager Kevin Cash, for instance, had as much to do with the team using openers to get the most out of their pitching staff as Bloom or Neander did.

The Astros succeed by including AJ Hinch in the process, not telling him after the fact. The information is out there, the best teams find a way to use it collectively and pull everyone, including the players, into the circle.

“They know stuff here,” Astros reliever Ryan Pressly said last week. “Why would you not want to use that to your advantage?”

Bloom was the only candidate the Sox asked permission to interview. Whether that’s confidence or hubris, they’re sure they got this right.

“In this case, I think we were so enamored with the job that the four people in our leadership group were doing that we thought the best thing we could do was find a candidate who could supplement them,” Henry said. “I know all of us felt this was the right fit for this organization given the strength of the existing organization.”

Henry has said the goal is to reduce payroll to below the $207 million luxury-tax threshold to reset the penalties. That would mean a 15 percent cut for the Sox.

It sounds ominous and maybe a core player will have to go for that happen. But the Rays won 12 more games than the Sox this season with a payroll of roughly $57 million. He’d never admit it, but Bloom must chuckle at the idea that $207 million is considered a step down.

It’s not about payroll. It’s about how you use it. The Sox want sustained success, to become the cutting-edge team they had when Theo Epstein built a player-development machine. In Bloom, they hope they found a Sherpa to guide them back in that direction.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.