Max Scherzer, a scratch before Game 5, will get the ball for the Nationals on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, with Zack Greinke starting for the Astros.

Stephen Strasburg shook off first-inning troubles and the Nationals shook off a seventh-inning interference call as Washington won in Houston, 7-2, in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

The Nationals got home runs from Adam Eaton, Juan Soto, and Anthony Rendon (3 for 4, 5 RBIs), who added a two-run double in the ninth.

Strasburg, who became the first pitcher to go 5-0 in the postseason, got the first out of the ninth before being pulled for lefty Sean Doolittle.

Advertisement

Strasburg allowed five hits and two walks and struck out seven over 104 pitches as the home team moved to 0-6 in the series.

Rendon’s two-run shot capped a contentious seventh inning, following which Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected after a volatile argument in which he was physically restrained from getting at umpire crew chief Gary Cederstrom.

The trouble started in the top of the seventh when speedy Nationals leadoff man Trea Turner was called out for interference — he hit a tapper down the third base line, and plate ump Sam Holbrook said Turner was out for running outside the line.

It was a big call because catcher Robinson Chirinos’s throw had gotten away, leaving runners at second and third.

Martinez came on the field to shout at Holbrook but left fairly soon.

There was a delay of over 4½ minutes while umpires got on the headsets with the replay room. Part of the discussion was whether the play was reviewable — rather, it was an umpire’s judgment, which cannot be challenged.

After the top of the seventh ended, Martinez came on the field to talk to Holbrook and Cederstrom. Suddenly, Martinez got extremely agitated, and bench coach Chip Hale had to hold him back.

Advertisement

The Nationals wound up taking a 5-2 lead on a two-run homer by Rendon off reliever Will Harris.

After the Astros batted, manager AJ Hinch came from the dugout to talk with Holbrook while Major League Baseball executive Joe Torre met with Cederstrom on the dirt near the backstop.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch lifted Justin Verlander for Brad Peacock to start the sixth after Verlander surrendered homers to Eaton and Soto to give the Nationals the lead an inning earlier.

Strasburg struck out six and thrown 86 pitches through six innings.

Eaton and Soto hit solo homers in the fifth inning off Verlander to put the Nationals up, 3-2.

Washington’s two lefthanded batters pulled balls into the right-field seats. Eaton’s tying blast was measured by MLB Stats at 381 feet, while Soto’s go-ahead shot went a little farther — about 413 feet into the second deck.

Verlander needed 93 pitches (59 strikes) to get through five innings, allowing five hits and walking three. His three strikeouts pushed his MLB postseason career record to 205.

Houston hadn’t had a hit against Strasburg since Alex Bregman’s solo homer in the first put the Astros up, 2-1, until No. 9 batter Josh Reddick’s one-out single in the fifth.

George Springer, who hit the first pitch of the game off the wall in left field for a double, followed with another double. But with runners on second and third, Jose Altuve struck out swinging at a low breaking ball and Michael Bradley grounded out.

Advertisement

Strasburg went into Game 6 with a five-game postseason winning streak, dating to Game 4 of the 2017 NL Division Series at the Chicago Cubs. He was 5-0 with a 1.54 ERA, striking out 52, and walking only four over 35 innings in that streak.

Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson went 5-1 for Arizona during the 2001 postseason. Francisco Rodriguez was 5-0 for the Angels in 2002 before losing Game 4 of the World Series.