Wednesday night, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals played a Game 7 indoors, starting at 8:08 p.m. (EDT) on the day before Halloween. Most sports fans in Boston were tuned into Celtics-Bucks on ESPN at the Garden, and ratings-starved MLB executives were just happy not to be up against Thursday Night Football.

Those were the Game 7s when Bill Mazeroski hit his walkoff shot against the Yankees at Forbes Field in 1960; when Bob Gibson beat the Red Sox at Fenway on Columbus Day in 1967; when rotund lefty Mickey Lolich beat the Cardinals in ’68. When it seemed like everybody in America cared.

HOUSTON — There was a time when Game 7 of the World Series was the biggest event in all of sports. The games were played outdoors on early October afternoons, and watched on grainy black and white television sets.

But it’s still baseball, still the World Series, and this Game 7 was the first in history to be started by two guys who’ve already won the Cy Young Award. Shy Zach Greinke took the ball for the favored Houston Astros, while the Washington Nationals turned to three-time Cy winner Max Scherzer, who was scratched from Game 5 due to back spasms which left him unable to raise his arm.

This was the first Series in which the road team won each of the first six games. The Astros were trying to win their second Series in three years, the Nats the first championship in franchise history. Washington, D.C.’s only World Series title was won in 1924, when Walter Johnson beat the Giants in Game 7 for the Senators.

Cuban slugger Yuli Gurriel gave the Stros a 1-0 lead with a homer to left leading off the second, but the Nats were lucky that’s all that happened. The Astros were all over Scherzer, as if they knew what pitch was coming.

Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa cracked hard singles after the homer, but neither scored due to some big breaks for Washington: Robinson Chirinos popped up a bunt, Josh Reddick went out on a grounder that almost hit the first-base bag, and George Springer lined out to left. Four balls hit that inning had exit velocities over 100 miles per hour.

The Stros left two more on base in both the third and the fourth, and were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position to start the night. It felt like a matter of time. Scherzer had only two swings and misses in the first three innings, while Greinke faced the minimum through four, needing just 41 pitches to do so.

A few leftovers from the 2019 World Series.

■ Washington’s Game 6 victory will be remembered for the dueling home run pimps by Alex Bregman and Juan Soto. Bregman got things going in the first inning when he carried his bat down the line and past first base after crushing a homer to left off Stephen Strasburg.

“We didn’t like it,’’ said Washington manager Dave Martinez.

“I thought it was a little tired,’’ said Strasburg.

“I just let my emotions get the best of me,’’ Bregman said. “It’s not how I was raised to play the game. I’m sorry for doing that.’’

Soto’s response was to mimic the gesture when he launched a moonshot in the upper deck off Justin Verlander in the fifth. Martinez said he didn’t like seeing his own player hot dogging. Pedro Martinez was on hand as an analyst for MLB and told young Soto, a fellow Dominican, “You are one of my favorite players, but if I’m pitching, you get drilled in the next at-bat. You would be wearing a ball in the ribs.’’

The episode reminded me a little of Al Nipper vs. Darryl Strawberry in the 1986 World Series. Straw took Nipper deep in Game 7 and styled around the bases. Nipper waited until the following spring and ignited a bench-clearing incident when he plunked Strawberry.

■ If baseball is going to preserve the inteference rule that almost ruined the 2019 World Series, it should adapt the double first base — one fair, one foul — used in many softball leagues.

■ This was the 40th World Series Game 7, and the third in the last four seasons. These eyes have witnessed 10, including Red Sox losses in 1975 and 1986. Minnesota beating St. Louis in the Metrodome in 1987 was the loudest, and Florida winning over poor Cleveland in 1997 was the worst crime against baseball.

The funniest moment of my Game 7s came in the hours before the Cubs and Indians battled in Cleveland in 2016. That’s when some dope opened Terry Francona’s pre-game press conference by asking, “Would you call this a must-win game, coach?’’ Francona broke up laughing, then watched his Tribe lose to the Cubs.

■ Am I the only one who noticed the 1980 Republican presidential ticket on my 2019 World Series boarding passes? We flew from Bush to Reagan, and then back.

■ Donald Trump did not throw a ceremonial first pitch when he watched Game 5 at Nationals Park on Sunday. The last two presidents to make the pre-game toss during a World Series were George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

Bush’s strike from the top of the mound at Yankee Stadium was dramatically delivered in the aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. In 1979, Carter made the trek up to Baltimore for Game 7, then committed a post-game gaffe when he visited the clubhouses after the game. The mother of Pittsburgh manager Chuck Tanner had died in the middle of that World Series, but Carter got some bad intel from his staff.

While comiserating with Earl Weaver after the Orioles lost Game 7, the President said, ”Please accept my condolences on the death of your mother.”

Not always known for graciousness or decorum, Weaver diffused the awkward moment by correcting Carter, then launching into an appreciation of the president’s mom.

■ There are a many parallels between Major League Baseball and daily printed newspapers in major US cities. Both entities are in trouble — endangered by a shrinking, predominantly older fan base. Wednesday morning in downtown Houston, several hotels were sold out of the Houston Chronicle. Tuesday night’s World Series had been late and great, and a lot of folks in town wanted to see the morning newspaper. Warmed me up a little.

