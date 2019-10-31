The Chicago White Sox traded catcher Welington Castillo to the Texas Rangers, who might not exercise an $8 million option for next season and allow him to become a free agent. Texas also got an international signing bonus pool slot worth $250,000 in the deal while sending minor league infielder and outfielder Jonah McReynolds to the White Sox. Castillo’s deal includes a $500,000 buyout for 2020. The 32-year-old catcher hit .209 over 72 games last season — his second with the White Sox and 10th in the majors . . . The New York Yankees declined their 2020 option for Edwin Encarnacion , making the veteran slugger a free agent. Encarnacion was due $25 million in 2020, but the Yankees bought out the remaining year of his contract for $5 million.

The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny as manager Thursday. The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Red Sox. Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time. He was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, putting him in place to succeed Royals manager Ned Yost . Yost announced his retirement last month . . . The San Diego Padres introduced to the media Jayce Tingler , 38, a first-time big league manager taking over a team that last had a winning record in 2010. San Diego has not hired a manager with prior big league experience since Jack McKeon in 1988.

World Series ratings low

This year’s World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros went seven games but finished as the third-least viewed. The Series averaged 13.91 million viewers, Nielsen said, down 1.3 percent from 14.1 million last year for the Red Sox’ five-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first title in the 51-year history of the Nationals-Montreal Expos franchise averaged an 8.1 rating and 16 share.

Basketball

Embiid, Towns suspended

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center K arl-Anthony Towns were each suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation Wednesday night. The stars were ejected after tangling in the third quarter. Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Embiid and Towns were ejected after a video review.

Tennis

Nadal beats Wawrinka

Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka for the 19th time in 22 meetings, winning, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the Paris Masters quarterfinals. Nadal next faces 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as Nadal chases a first Paris title, which would guarantee him the year-end No.1 ranking for the fifth time. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is seeking a record-tying sixth year-end finish with the top ranking, and remains on course to meet Nadal in the final at Bercy Arena. Earlier, the four-time Paris Masters champion looked closer to his best level, reaching the last eight with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 win against Kyle Edmund.

Miscellany

Revolution’s Turner called

After a standout season with the Revolution, goalkeeper Matt Turner was called to the US men’s national soccer team ahead of its final two CONCACAF Nations League group matches in November. This is the first international call-up for the 25-year-old Turner. The fourth-year pro from New Jersey ranked fourth among MLS goalkeepers in save percentage (74.8) and second in saves per 90 minutes (4.54) while helping the Revolution earn a playoff berth . . . Wesley Kennedy ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia Southern upset No. 20 Appalachian State for the second straight season, 24-21, in Boone, N.C. . . . Scottie Scheffler closed with a bogey for a 9-under-par 62 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship . . . Li Haotong gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions in Shanghai . . . Defending champion Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur each shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic in Taipei, Taiwan.