Friday marked the fourth Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala that supports at-risk youth. Martinez, Ortiz, Jason Varitek, veteran outfielder Carlos Gomez, the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero, the Indians’ Corey Kluber, the Rays’ Willy Adames were among current and former players in attendance. Despite Ortiz’s tardiness, it was an event Ortiz and others vowed not to miss.

Cora’s illustration certainly fit Friday evening as Ortiz made his way through the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in downtown Boston. His peers already had conducted their media availability some 30 minutes prior. Ortiz, on the other hand, was fashionably late and had the red carpet to himself. Indeed, he commanded it.

Manager Alex Cora said last season that David Ortiz is like a rock star. When the former Red Sox slugger walks in a room, he commands it.

Advertisement

“Pedro has always been like my big brother,” Ortiz said. “He loves giving back to the community and that’s what we do.”

“This event is for the kids,” Adames said. “Obviously, you’re never going to say no to an invitation from Pedro Martinez. He’s still a role model for us. For kids in the Dominican Republic.”

Pedro Martinez embraced Gary Smith of Wellesley during the red carpet event. nic antaya for The Globe

All proceeds from the event go to children the foundation supports in Latin America and the United States.

“I’m excited about making a difference,” Martinez said. “I know because of what we do, we’re actually offering opportunities that I never got.”

Ortiz just finished covering the World Series for Fox, something his Red Sox squad missed in 2019, but he’s confident the club can turn it around. He said they may need another pitcher or two. With trade rumors surrounding the team’s superstar, Mookie Betts, Ortiz hopes he’s still a part of the fold come next season.

“Hopefully he stays around,” Ortiz said. “Mookie is part of the engine that we are always going to need. Hopefully, him and the front office and owners straighten things up and so we can have a longer run.”

Advertisement

Red Sox ownership said at the end of the season they don’t think they can afford to keep both Betts and J.D. Martinez, who has an opt-out in his contract that he’ll have to make a decision on by Monday.

When asked what he thinks J.D. is going to do, Ortiz said he didn’t know, but he did offer that the team needed him, too.

The main in charge of this id new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Adames had experience with Bloom with the Rays.

“He’s a great person,” Adames said. “He was a great guy to talk to over there. He’s really smart and we’re going to miss him. He’s really important for us. He was always there for us, available for us in any moment we needed him. The Red Sox got a great one and I know he’s going to do a tremendous job here, too.”

Bloom preached having open communication with the entire staff. He brings more of an analytical-type approach than former president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski.

“It’s exciting,” said Varitek. “It brings an innovative way to skin the same cat. Things have been done certain ways. Chaim’s has been one. It’s about creating dynasties over time.”

The dynasty the Sox hope can be built around Betts, but Martinez — who knows a thing or two about being traded — said it’s business in the end.

Advertisement

“Sometimes getting rid of a player or adding a player, it can be the best for the business part of the team but for the player, it doesn’t work out,” Martinez said. “I was actually one of those examples where I didn’t feel like I didn’t need to leave Boston but it was better for Boston to get rid of me or Nomar at one point.

“For Mookie, a franchise player, or J.D. Martinez, players that are so significant, they are the difference-makers.”

The Washington Nationals are champions, now, and the Red Sox are on the clock to try to get back to their franchise standards.

“The team is not that bad,” Ortiz said. “We ran out of gas for a minute last year. Hopefully this year everybody stays healthy and things work out differently.”

Catherine Varitek joked with husband Jason. Nic Antaya for The Globe

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.