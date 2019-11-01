Three broadcasters with close ties to the Red Sox — Joe Castiglione, Ken Harrelson, and Ned Martin — are among the eight finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award.

The 2020 winner will be announced Dec. 11, after voting by a panel of former winners and historians, and honored on July 25 in Cooperstown during induction weekend.

Castiglione has spent 40 years calling major league games, the last 37 as the lead voice for Red Sox on radio. He punctuated the Sox winning the 2004 World Series, to end their 86-year drought, with “Can you believe it?”