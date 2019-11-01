Three broadcasters with close ties to the Red Sox — Joe Castiglione, Ken Harrelson, and Ned Martin — are among the eight finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award.
The 2020 winner will be announced Dec. 11, after voting by a panel of former winners and historians, and honored on July 25 in Cooperstown during induction weekend.
Castiglione has spent 40 years calling major league games, the last 37 as the lead voice for Red Sox on radio. He punctuated the Sox winning the 2004 World Series, to end their 86-year drought, with “Can you believe it?”
Harrelson is best known for his 33 seasons calling White Sox games, but “Hawk” played for the Red Sox from 1967–69, finishing third in AL MVP voting in 1968. He started his broadcasting career in 1975, calling Red Sox games on Channel 38, heading to Chicago after the 1981 season. He retired in 2018.
Advertisement
Martin, who died in 2002, was one of Harrelson’s first partners. He called Red Sox games on television and radio from 1961–92. He often punctuated notable plays by saying, “Mercy.”
The other finalists are Jacques Doucet, who broadcast Montreal Expos games for the totality of their existence and still does the French call for the Blue Jays; Tom Hamilton, part of Cleveland’s radio team since 1990; Pat Hughes, who’s called Twins, Brewers, and Cubs games in a nearly 40-year career; Mike Shannon, a former St. Louis Cardinal who’s called their games since 1972; and Dewayne Staats, an MLB announcer since 1977 and Tampa Bay’s TV play-by-play man since the franchise’s inception in 1998.
Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.