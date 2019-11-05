Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec singled in a run and scored another and Noah Song was the eighth-inning setup man. Song allowed a leadoff double then struck out the side.

Brandon Dickson, who last pitched in the major leagues with St. Louis in 2012, allowed Alfredo Marte’s two-out RBI single in the ninth, then struck out Carlos Puguero on a full-count pitch with a man on for the save.

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO — Team USA got four home runs — from the A’s Mark Payton, the Rays’ Jake Cronenworth, the Phillies’ Alec Bohm, and the Yankees’ Erik Kratz — as the Americans built a six-run lead and hung on to beat the Dominican Republic, 10-8, Monday night to advance to the second round of Olympic baseball qualifying.

Mexico (2-0) and the United States (2-1) will advance from Group A of the Premier12 tournament to a super group in Japan. The top finisher from the Americas qualifies for next year’s Olympic baseball tournament in Japan. Second- and third-place finishers from the Americas go to a final qualifying tournament in March or April.

Seattle righthander Wyatt Mills earned the win by pitching two hitless innings. Loser Carlos Sano allowed four runs and five hits in 1⅔ innings.

Payton hit a solo homer in the first. The Americans, coached by Scott Brosius, built a 4-0 lead in the second on Cronenworth’s solo homer and Kratz’s RBI single off Sano, and a run-scoring single by the Angels’ Jo Adell.

Edwin Espinal hit a two-run single in the second against Oakland’s Parker Dunshee, but Bohm’s three-run homer in the third off Christopher Sanchez and an RBI single by Dalbec in the fourth made it 8-2.

Espinal had an RBI single off Seattle’s Penn Murfee in the bottom half, but Kratz homered in the fifth off Carlos Pimentel for a 9-3 lead.

The Dominicans closed to 9-7 with a four-run fifth that included Carlos Peguero’s RBI grounder off Kansas City’s Bryan Flynn and Charlie Valerio’s three-run homer.

Adell had an RBI single in the eighth against former big leaguer Neftali Feliz.