Betts had a .951 OPS over 150 games with 74 extra-base hits, 80 RBIs and 135 runs.

Mookie Betts added to his growing collection of awards on Thursday when he was named the Silver Slugger for right field in the American League.

Betts was the only American League player to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger this season. Cody Bellinger, Zack Greinke and J.T. Realmuto did it in the National League.

Betts, 27, has accomplished that double three times in five full seasons in the majors. No other Sox player in history has done that more than once.

Bogaerts has three Silver Sluggers, winning previously in 2015 and ’16. Prior to Bogaerts, the only Red Sox shortstops to win the award were John Valentin (1995) and Nomar Garciaparra (1997).

The 27-year-old Bogaerts had a .939 OPS with 52 doubles, 33 home runs, 117 RBIs and 110 runs. It was his best season at the plate and came after he agreed to a six-year, $120 million extension.

