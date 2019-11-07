Tickets for Red Sox spring training games will go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., and online at redsox.com.

The Red Sox will play 18 exhibition games at JetBlue Park — 17 Grapefruit League contests and one against Northeastern — beginning Feb. 21, 2020.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workouts Feb. 12 and position players follow Feb. 17. Workouts are free and open to the public.