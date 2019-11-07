Tickets for Red Sox spring training games will go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., and online at redsox.com.
The Red Sox will play 18 exhibition games at JetBlue Park — 17 Grapefruit League contests and one against Northeastern — beginning Feb. 21, 2020.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workouts Feb. 12 and position players follow Feb. 17. Workouts are free and open to the public.
Click here for the complete 2020 spring training schedule.
Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com
Advertisement