Former Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington has emerged as a candidate to be the new head of baseball operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Cherington, 45, spent 16 years with the Red Sox organization, including the last four as the general manager. In his tenure as the GM, the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series, but also finished last in the AL East in each of the other three seasons. He left the organization in August of 2015 after the Red Sox hired Dave Dombrowski to run the baseball operations.