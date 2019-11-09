Maddox, now 28, had an impressive big league debut in 2017, forging a 0.52 ERA with 14 strikeouts and two walks in 17⅓ innings and earning a spot on the team’s postseason roster that year. But he missed all of 2018 with a shoulder injury that ultimately required rotator cuff surgery toward the end of that season, resulting in Maddox missing all of 2019.

According to major league sources, the team will bring back righthanded relievers Austin Maddox, Domingo Tapia, and Andrew Schwaab, lefthanded starter Daniel McGrath, catcher Jhon Nunez, and infielder Jantzen Witte.

The Red Sox have reached deals with six of their minor league free agents, including a pitcher who emerged as a big league late-innings contributor for them two years ago and a starter who had one of the best seasons in their system last year.

Tapia, a 28-year-old currently pitching in the Dominican Winter League, was signed by the Red Sox as a minor league free agent last offseason and spent the entire 2019 campaign in Triple-A Pawtucket. In 66 innings, he forged a 5.18 ERA with 7.1 strikeouts and 4.4 walks per nine innings.

Schwaab, 26, joined the Red Sox last season after spending four seasons in the Yankees and Tigers systems. In 58⅓ innings split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, he had a 3.09 ERA with 10.2 strikeouts and 4.5 walks per nine.

McGrath, 25, opened the 2019 season in the Portland bullpen, but went on a remarkable run — mostly as a starter — for the Sea Dogs in June and July. At one point, he went 48⅓ innings without allowing an earned run, eventually forging a 1.68 ERA in 112⅓ innings with 9.1 strikeouts, 3.6 walks, and 0.4 homers per nine innings. (He also allowed six runs in 10⅓ innings in Triple A.) Hitters posted a .199/.281/.280 line against him.

Nunez, 24, spent all of 2019 — his seventh year in the Red Sox system — with Double-A Portland, posting the best offensive numbers of his career (.280/.333/.412). He also threw out 30 of 72 (42 percent) attempted base stealers.

Witte, 29, has spent seven years in the Sox system including parts of the last four in Triple-A Pawtucket – the level where he played 112 games in 2019. He hit .271/.333/.390 in 2019, spending most of his time on the infield corners but also getting time at both second base and left field.

